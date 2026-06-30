A US-mediated peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel could keep Israeli forces in parts of Southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed and the Lebanese Armed Forces assume control of the area, conditions that the Iran-backed group has rejected.

While the deal is designed to reduce hostilities and lay the groundwork for lasting peace, legal experts say one provision could make it much harder to pursue alleged war crimes committed during the fighting.

Read more Iran-US Negotiations Collapse Before They Begin as Lebanon Strikes Spark Diplomatic Crisis Iran-US Negotiations Collapse Before They Begin as Lebanon Strikes Spark Diplomatic Crisis

The concern centres on a clause requiring both countries to stop taking hostile actions against one another in international political and legal forums. Supporters view the measure as a way to prevent diplomatic disputes from undermining the agreement. Critics, however, argue that it may also discourage Lebanon from taking steps that could allow alleged Israeli war crimes to be investigated by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Legal Clause Raises Questions Over Accountability

The 14-point agreement the nations signed on Friday in Washington covers security, reconstruction, border issues and diplomatic relations. The agreement was aimed at achieving lasting peace between Hezbollah and Israel.

One of the points of the agreement is Article 13, which says both Lebanon and Israel agree to 'cease all hostile or negative actions in international political or legal forums' in hopes of fostering trust between the two. Though broadly worded, Article 13 has the potential to impede Israeli war crimes victims from pursuing legal action through international or domestic courts.

According to experts, Article 13 means Lebanon could refuse to give ICC jurisdiction in the country, something human rights advocates have long supported in an effort to prosecute alleged war crimes by Israel and its leaders.

Former advisor to the Ministry of Human Rights, Lebanon, Farouk al-Moghrabi, said, 'This will kill any hope of granting the ICC jurisdiction, even any hope of a UN fact-finding mission.' Al-Moghrabi, who played a role in drafting a law to extend ICC jurisdiction to Lebanon, also said the law could derail domestic efforts to investigate and document alleged crimes.

The Guardian also shared that Nizar Saghiegh, head of Lebanese NGO Legal Agenda, was quoted as saying, 'The government is normalising the crime and waiving its rights to ensure any investigation or the prosecution of these crimes, or even to assist the victim in their search for justice.'

Peace Effort Faces Political Resistance

The framework agreement was negotiated with US mediation after months of renewed fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. It includes plans for the Lebanese Armed Forces to expand control in southern Lebanon, the gradual disarmament of Hezbollah in designated areas, reconstruction projects and the eventual withdrawal of Israeli forces once security conditions are met.

Despite those goals, the agreement has already faced resistance inside Lebanon. Hezbollah rejected the framework, while several Lebanese political figures questioned whether the conditions placed too much responsibility on Lebanon without providing firm guarantees that Israel will fully withdraw from the occupied areas. Analysts also warn that disarming Hezbollah remains one of the most difficult political and security challenges facing the country, per Reuters.

Some regional experts believe the legal clause could become nearly as controversial as the security provisions themselves. They argue that a lasting peace should not require victims to give up the possibility of pursuing accountability through international courts. Others maintain that limiting legal disputes may help both governments focus on implementing the agreement and preventing future violence rather than reopening old battles through litigation.