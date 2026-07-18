Donald Trump appeared to nod off during a defence summit at the US Army War College in Pennsylvania this week, according to a widely shared video that shows the president closing his eyes for extended moments as host Pete Hegseth praised his role in 'rebuilding the military.' The clip, filmed at an event attended by business executives and senior military officials, has triggered another round of questions online about Trump's alertness and fitness for office.

The series of similar viral moments in which Trump was accused by critics of falling asleep at public events, from fight nights to high-level meetings. Supporters have routinely pushed back, arguing that brief eye-closing is being misrepresented, but the latest footage has fuelled claims that a pattern is becoming harder to ignore.

In the Pennsylvania video, Hegseth stands at a lectern, lauding Trump's record as commander-in-chief. 'Because of President Trump's leadership, we have an entirely different department,' he says, crediting Trump with reshaping the US military.

Read more 'Dozy Donnie': Viral Video Appears to Show Trump Passed Out Asleep at NATO Summit 'Dozy Donnie': Viral Video Appears to Show Trump Passed Out Asleep at NATO Summit

While Hegseth talks, cameras cut to Trump, seated beside him. Trump's eyes slide shut for several seconds. He opens them briefly, then appears to close them again until Hegseth utters the word 'president,' at which point Trump looks up.

The visuals, more than the speech, are what caught fire online. The original clip, shared by multiple accounts on X and other platforms, came stripped of much context yet loaded with implication. Viewers replayed the same few seconds, frame by frame, to decide for themselves whether Trump was simply blinking, reflecting with eyes closed, or, as many concluded, dozing in full view of the room.

Critics Seize On Donald Trump 'Commander-in-Sleep' Jibes

Trump has faced a steady drumbeat of jabs about his apparent tiredness at public appearances, even as he brands Joe Biden 'Sleepy Joe.' The irony was not lost on his opponents. One user wrote, 'Trump falls asleep during a public event again. This is elder abuse. It must end. 25th Amendment now.' That language, invoking the constitutional mechanism to remove an unfit president, is political theatre more than legal argument, but it signals how eagerly critics have latched onto the images.

Another user posted, 'Come on, everyone, invoke 25th. Trump is incapable of doing his duties. He b----es about Sleepy Joe... he falls asleep on the world and home stage.' The tone is partisan and hyperbolic, yet the underlying question is simple enough: how alert is the man they still call 'Mr President' at high-stakes, tightly choreographed events?

Plenty of others opted for mockery over constitutional melodrama. 'With Pete Hegseth talking, how could anyone not fall asleep?' one person joked, puncturing the solemn setting with a swipe at the speaker rather than the subject. Another viewer said, 'At this point it might be easier to point out when he's not sleeping.'

The flippancy risks trivialising legitimate concerns about age and capacity in politics, but it also reflects a very online reality. In 2024, much of the public's judgment about leaders is formed not by policy papers or long interviews, but by a few seconds of grainy video and a punchline that fits neatly into a tweet.

Donald Trump's Cognitive Test Boasts Clash With Viral Clips

The timing of this latest Trump clip has invited particular scrutiny because it follows his own claims about mental sharpness. On Truth Social, Trump recently declared that he had achieved a 'perfect 30 out of 30' on a cognitive test for the fourth time, and argued that everyone running for president and vice president should be required to take such assessments.

To recall, Trump has long used these tests as a political prop, presenting high scores as proof of superior intellect and stamina. That image jars with the nickname some detractors have now given him, the 'Commander-in-Sleep,' and with this string of videos in which he appears to nod off in public. For some viewers, the contrast is enough to raise eyebrows, if not yet to change minds.

This is not the first time footage of closed eyes has overshadowed the official agenda. Social media users have resurfaced earlier clips, including one of Trump seated next to Kai Trump at UFC Freedom 250 and another from an Oval Office meeting, where he again appears to rest his eyes for more than a casual blink. Each time, rival camps rush to impose their own interpretation. Opponents describe a man drifting off. Loyalists insist he is listening intently, eyes closed, or caught at an unflattering angle.

The White House social media operation aligned with Trump has previously pushed back on these narratives, saying that such clips cherry-pick moments and mislead viewers about what was happening in the room. In the absence of full uncut footage or an on-the-record medical explanation, nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

What the Pennsylvania summit does underline is how little room there is now for any unguarded second on camera. Trump's brief lapse, whether a micro-nap or a meditative pause, has all but eclipsed Hegseth's words about military transformation. That, in itself, tells a story about modern politics. Leaders can talk for an hour about defence strategy, but a few seconds of closed eyes will be what people remember.