Jude Bellingham, who ties with Harry Kane as England's leading scorer in the World Cup, has an anthem apropos of a British icon. Following England's quarterfinal win against Norway, 2-1, the red-and-white painted stands of Miami Gardens started singing 'Hey Jude' by the Beatles.

Read more Erling Haaland Leaves World Cup Empty‑Handed After England Defeat: Except For A $750 Stuffed Raccoon Erling Haaland Leaves World Cup Empty‑Handed After England Defeat: Except For A $750 Stuffed Raccoon

La emoción y lágrimas en los ojos de Jude Bellingham escuchando el "HEY JUDE" por toda su afición.



🥹🥹👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iGbpUGZjay — (fan) REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) July 12, 2026

Should they win against Lionel Messi and the Argentina squad on Wednesday, 15 July, fans should have a louder rendition of the rock ballad. So, who is Jude Bellingham?

Family of Footballers

Jude was born on 29 June 2003 in Stourbridge in the Metropolitan Borough of Dudley, West Midlands, to Mark and Denise Bellingham. While Mark worked for the West Midlands Police, he was described as a 'prolific goalscorer' in a local non-professional league.

Jude's younger brother, Jobe, is also a professional footballer playing for Borussia Dortmund in Germany's Bundesliga, the same team the older Bellingham played for during his late teenage years. During his debut, Jude became Dortmund's youngest goalscorer at the age of 17.

Borussia Dortmund was also the first to use the 'Hey Jude' song in reference to Jude during the player's official presentation as a member of the club. While not a footballer, his mom, Denise, is an important figure in Jude's professional career. He credits his mother for keeping him calm on the pitch, as he already has one yellow card under his belt.

'My mum's been telling me all week to watch my language, watch my tackles, watch my face, what my emotions,' Jude said after England's quarterfinal victory. 'So, yeah, I think she drilled it into me all week about being careful of that yellow card.'

From Germany to Spain

Jude joined legendary club Real Madrid in 2023. He is teammates with Brazil's Vinicius Júnior and France's Kylian Mbappé, whom he may face in the World Cup finals. France is up against Spain in the semifinals.

The 23-year-old English midfielder dons the #5 jersey in honour of his idol, Zinedine Zidane, who also played for Real Madrid from 2001 to 2006. Chelsea legend John Terry sees a resemblance between Jude and Zidane on the pitch: 'I said at the start of this World Cup, he reminds me of Zidane. He's dragging his team through at the moment. I think he's world-class.'

Jude and Mbappe's rivalry may not be limited to the country level, as both are also the top candidates for the World Cup Golden Boot Race. Mbappé ties Messi with eight goals each, while Jude and teammate Kane trail with six goals apiece.

'I Wanted To Stop and Listen'

Jude was clearly emotional when tens of thousands of people belted out the 1968 Beatles hit following England's victory against Norway, where he scored both goals for the Three Lions. At one point, even David Beckham was seen mouthing the words to the song.

This is insane, man. Everyone in the stadium is chanting "Hey Jude," including Beckham. pic.twitter.com/GLzqpPR3LT — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) July 12, 2026

He has also heard the 'Hey Jude' song sung to him at Bernabéu. 'It's the noisiest. The moment of the goal is the loudest thing I've ever heard. When they sang "Hey Jude," I wanted to stop and listen to them,' Jude said following a Real Madrid victory.

For those still doubting Jude's celebrity status should try to Google his name, as he now has his own 'Easter Egg.'