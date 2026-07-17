Kai Trump has found herself at the centre of another online debate after insisting politics is 'not my thing,' despite building a large social media following through behind-the-scenes glimpses of life as President Donald Trump's granddaughter.

The 19-year-old golfer said she prefers sharing her sporting journey rather than discussing political issues, but her remarks quickly divided opinion, with supporters praising her decision to focus on athletics while critics argued her public profile is inseparable from her famous family.

Kai Says Politics Is Not Her Focus

Speaking to Sportico while attending the 2026 ESPYS in New York, Kai was asked about the growing overlap between sport and politics, particularly following the UFC Freedom 250 event held at the White House.

She responded by making it clear that politics is not where her interests lie.

'Honestly, I kind of stay out of politics completely. It's just not my thing.'

Instead, Kai said she wants her online platforms to inspire young athletes by documenting her everyday life and sporting ambitions.

'I just like showing my life and showing how you can still be an athlete and you can still do a ton of other things and enjoy a ton of other things.'

She added that she hopes followers can watch her progress through university and eventually professional golf.

'Everything's possible and I love just showing the new generation my progress through college, eventually, but obviously how I got to where I am today.'

.@kaitrump is staying out of politics and focusing on inspiring the next generation of female golfers pic.twitter.com/EghcV3lSkJ — Sportico (@Sportico) July 16, 2026

Critics Question Whether Politics Can Be Avoided

Despite Kai's insistence that she stays away from politics, many social media users argued that her public image remains closely tied to her family's position in American politics.

Several critics questioned whether someone who regularly appears alongside the President, attends White House events and shares behind-the-scenes content from first-family occasions can realistically claim to be outside politics.

One user wrote: 'If you say "I stay out of politics, it's not my thing," I immediately think you're an idiot and full of shit and privileged enough to not have to bother with being socially aware.'

Others argued that her sporting opportunities were closely linked to her famous surname.

She thinks she's an athlete because her grandpa bought her a golf career? What a weird nepo baby pic.twitter.com/UGCeGjhyUt — 𝐌𝐮𝐚𝐝'𝐃𝐢𝐛 (@exastrissci) July 16, 2026

Golf Remains Her Biggest Priority

While political questions continue to follow her, Kai insists her attention remains firmly on golf.

She is due to begin her NCAA Division I career at the University of Miami after becoming one of the highest-valued names in girls' high school golf.

Earlier this year, she also signed a lucrative endorsement agreement with TaylorMade and reportedly has a Name, Image and Likeness valuation of around $3 million (£2.2 million).

Kai also made her LPGA Tour debut at The Annika in 2025. Although she finished her opening round with a 13-over-par score of 83, she described the experience as invaluable.

'I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there.'

She added that, despite the result, she believes her game is moving in the right direction as she prepares for college competition.

Alongside golf, Kai has built a major online audience, with nearly 1.5 million YouTube subscribers and more than three million Instagram followers, regularly sharing videos from golf courses, sporting events and family occasions.