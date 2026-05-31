Kendall Jenner has allegedly warned her mother Kris Jenner that she is prepared to quit The Kardashians if her relationship with actor Jacob Elordi is dragged into the Hulu series, according to an unnamed insider who spoke to In Touch Weekly. The source claimed Kendall is determined to keep her romance with the Euphoria star off camera and away from what she reportedly sees as her mum's habit of using her daughters' love lives as plot lines.

For context, The Kardashians has turned the family's relationships into central story arcs for years, from Kim Kardashian's marriages to Kylie Jenner's relationship with Timothée Chalamet. In Touch previously reported that Kris, who manages her children's careers, is said to be under intense pressure from Hulu to deliver big ratings, and has been urging her daughters to stage increasingly attention‑grabbing moments for the show.

Jacob Elordi spotted with his girlfriend Kendall Jenner. pic.twitter.com/tcTnOYjXDl — ri. (@novvibee) May 21, 2026

Nothing about Kendall's alleged ultimatum has been confirmed by the family or by Hulu, so all such claims should be treated with caution.

The new report paints Kendall Jenner as unusually protective of this particular relationship. The insider told the outlet that the 30‑year‑old model is 'very' into Jacob Elordi, 28, and is wary of what happens once Kris Jenner gets involved. She has allegedly gone so far as to 'refuse' to introduce her boyfriend to the 70‑year‑old family matriarch.

'She's afraid of what her mum will say,' the source claimed, suggesting that Kendall sees a straight line between a family introduction and the storyline factory of reality television. The core fear, as described by the insider, is not simply awkward dinner‑table chat, but that Kris will decide the relationship is 'good TV' and fold it into the next season.

After Kendall Jenner was spotted with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi bad bunny allegedly had gone to instagram and posted that he wishes that him and Kendall were still together and that he regret the day they broke up and went on to further commented that she was better with him. He… pic.twitter.com/L0ezWov40f — Joe (@Joethecreator99) May 20, 2026

Read more Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Dating: Model Reportedly 'Swept Away' But Pals Fear Upcoming Heartbreak Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Dating: Model Reportedly 'Swept Away' But Pals Fear Upcoming Heartbreak

Kendall Jenner Fears The Kardashians Spotlight On Jacob Elordi

According to the report, Kendall Jenner's concern is less about one awkward comment and more about control. Unlike most couples, anything she shares with Kris Jenner risks being broadcast, cut into promos, replayed, and weighed by millions of viewers. The source argued that, in practice, the model has limited power over how that plays out.

'The problem is that if Kris wants to make it a plot line [on The Kardashians], she can just mention it herself and gossip to one of the girls about it so Kendall actually doesn't have a lot of control,' the insider said. In other words, even if Kendall keeps Elordi off camera, a passing remark from her mother to another sister could effectively 'introduce' him to the show.

Kendall Jenner wearing that outfit in public while dating Jacob Elordi feels disrespectful on purpose. This might be a strategy to find love 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GuD0dNpLvQ — OTF (@otfskinnyy) May 29, 2026

The alleged tension also opens a window into the family's internal economy. On one side, there is Kris Jenner, the producer and strategist, reportedly intent on keeping the franchise commercially strong.

On the other is Kendall, often the most private of the siblings, apparently drawing a firmer boundary than usual around a relationship that has not, so far, been publicly defined in official statements.

The source's description of Kendall as 'very into' Jacob Elordi hints at why she may be willing to take a harder line. If the relationship is still relatively new or fragile, having it dissected on a global platform might feel like a risk not worth taking. Again, none of this has been independently corroborated by the couple or their representatives.

KENDALL JENNER AND JACOB ELORDI IS REAL pic.twitter.com/fOPD6Cquua — ✷ (@elordior) May 18, 2026

Kris Jenner Reportedly Dismisses Kendall Jenner's Threats

In Touch's source added another layer: Kendall Jenner has allegedly threatened to walk away from The Kardashians altogether if Jacob Elordi is even indirectly referenced on the programme. The language used is strikingly blunt for a family long accustomed to filming even the most sensitive transitions in their lives.

'She's throwing such a huge fit and making all these threats about walking away from the show if Kris or anyone else in the family even alludes to him on the show, let alone mentions his name,' the insider claimed. That is a bold stance in a clan where the show functions not just as entertainment, but as a marketing engine and a public diary.

como jacob elordi agarra del hombro a kendall y después su mano baja a la CINTURA definitivamente están saliendo pic.twitter.com/u7SgqZEbiX — ؘjuandi (@poxelse) May 25, 2026

Kris Jenner, for her part, is portrayed as unimpressed. According to the same source, the so‑called momager is 'rolling her eyes' at Kendall's position and allegedly believes her daughter is being 'way too dramatic and ridiculous'. From Kris's perspective, the insider suggested, mentioning Jacob Elordi's name is hardly a radical move when Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Oscar‑nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, is already referenced on camera without apparent incident.

'They mention [Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's] name on the show, and it's not a big deal for him and he's an Oscar nominee' — just like Elordi, the insider said, though Elordi has not been nominated for an Academy Award. The comparison, clumsy as it is, underlines Kris's supposed view that high‑profile partners and prestige careers are compatible with the family's reality‑TV exposure.

Jacob Elordi, Timothée Chalamet, Kendall Jenner e Kylie Jenner foram vistos em Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/jJtFDQzifA — UpdateCharts (@updatecharts) May 18, 2026

Kendall, however, is described as unmoved by that argument. 'She's threatening to cut her off completely if she does one thing to jeopardise what she's got going with Jacob,' the source told In Touch, framing the disagreement as a wider reckoning over how much of Kendall's personal life is fair game for the cameras and for her mother's business instincts.

With no on‑the‑record comments from Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi, Kris Jenner or Hulu, it remains unclear how serious the ultimatum is, or whether this latest alleged family standoff will itself end up as yet another storyline on The Kardashians.