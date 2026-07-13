Over the past two years, four of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children have dropped 'Pitt' from their names in court documents, graduation programmes and professional credits, signalling a clear break from their father's surname.

Records and public listings show that their decisions, made at key life milestones during this period, have turned a private family rift into a visible shift in how the once-branded Jolie-Pitt clan presents itself to the world. The pattern began with Shiloh's legal name change on her 18th birthday and has since included Zahara's petition, Maddox's updated film credits and Vivienne's Broadway Playbill listing.

Shiloh Marks the First Formal Break

Shiloh was the first of the six children to make the split official. On her 18th birthday, she filed to change her legal name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, marking the moment she reached adulthood with a clear decision to remove her father's surname.

The timing was widely interpreted as symbolic, coming years after Jolie filed for divorce and against the backdrop of ongoing disputes between the parents.

Zahara Follows with Her Own Petition

Zahara Marley Jolie took similar action. Filings in the Superior Court of California show that the 21-year-old submitted a petition on 28 April 2026 to formally change her name from Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Marley Jolie, with the request processed that June.

Her legal move followed a series of public moments where she had already stopped using her adoptive father's surname, as seen in sorority and college materials. At a Spelman College sorority introduction in 2023 and at her graduation ceremony on 17 May 2026, she was announced simply as Zahara Marley Jolie.

Zahara Jolie officially graduated from Spelman College with a psychology degree 🎓✨



Angelina Jolie and Zahara’s siblings celebrated with her at the ceremony, while Brad Pitt did not reach out during graduation weekend.



💬 N Crowd, do celebrity children face extra pressure ? pic.twitter.com/JOv53UH2xj — Just N Life (@TheJustNLife) May 20, 2026

Maddox Drops 'Pitt' in Film Credits and Court

Maddox, the eldest of the six Jolie-Pitt children, has also moved away from his father's surname. Film credits for 'Couture', Angelina Jolie's project on which he served as an assistant director, list him as Maddox Jolie rather than Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

On 28 May 2026, he went further by filing legal paperwork to change his full name to Maddox Chivan Jolie, according to court documents. Those reports note that the petition describes 'personal' reasons for the change.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Son Maddox drops his Pitt name from movie credits. 👀 https://t.co/ZDbP8SYDhg pic.twitter.com/0Jn0ZbotV3 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 27, 2026

Vivienne Uses 'Jolie' on Broadway Playbill

The fourth child to move away from the double-barrelled surname is Vivienne, one of the couple's twins. While she remains a minor and there is no confirmation of a formal legal change, the Broadway Playbill for 'The Outsiders', where she worked alongside Jolie, credits her under her mother's surname alone.

The programme lists her as Vivienne Jolie, rather than Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, in what theatre coverage has described as an informal but clear signal about how she wishes to be credited.

BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE’S DAUGHTER DROPS DAD’S LAST NAME

Amid their ongoing divorce battle, former celebrity couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Vivienne, has reportedly dropped the actor’s last name Pitt.#ESplashONTVC pic.twitter.com/GzS7lA5DUB — TVC Entertainment (@TVCconnect) May 29, 2024

Why the Siblings are Dropping 'Pitt'

Sources close to the family say the surname changes are a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has grown since the couple's 2016 split and long legal battle. US entertainment reporting cites unnamed sources who describe the children as aligning themselves with their mother and struggling to forgive Pitt after the divorce and disputed allegations of abuse on a family flight, which he denies. Pitt is said to be 'hurt' and 'devastated' by their decisions.

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Pax and Knox's Names Still in Transition

The remaining two children, Pax and Knox, have not followed identical paths. Pax has used 'Pax Jolie' informally in social settings, but there is no clear evidence of a formal name-change petition. Knox has reportedly begun using only his mother's surname in at least one key setting, with coverage of his recent graduation citing a diploma bearing the name 'Knox Jolie'.

Taken together, the changes documented in court files and public listings now point to at least four of the six children clearly choosing to leave their father's surname off major legal records or professional credits, with signs that Knox may be following.