Influencer Jen Hamilton has marked what would have been her 14th wedding anniversary with an emotional celebration of independence, burning the bedsheets she once shared with estranged husband Brian Hamilton as she continues to move forward following their split.

Jen, 35, shared photographs from her 'Jendependence' celebration on Instagram on 4 August, the date that would have marked 14 years of marriage. Rather than spending the day dwelling on the end of her relationship, she invited friends and colleagues to a party where she said she was able to openly discuss what had happened.

The emotional evening culminated in a bonfire, where Jen burned her former bedsheets and described the act as a symbolic way of letting go of painful memories.

Jen Hamilton Burns Former Bedsheets

Sharing photographs from the gathering, Jen explained that she had expected her wedding anniversary to be particularly difficult because it was the first one since she learned of what she described as her husband's 'diabolical betrayal.'

She decided instead to surround herself with friends and celebrate what she called her 'Jendependence.'

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In one photograph, Jen can be seen holding up both middle fingers towards a fire containing her former bedsheets.

'I burned the bedsheets which held years of my own personal repression and the lies he told. He cannot hurt me anymore,' she wrote.

The dramatic gesture became a symbol of the way Jen says she is trying to reclaim the period of her life that she associates with the relationship.

She also made a pointed joke about the woman she alleges Brian was involved with, writing, 'Boooo to cheating on your loving and faithful wife with a grandma. No offence to grandmas. She just is one.'

Why Did Jen Hamilton and Brian Split?

Jen announced her separation from Brian in June after almost 14 years of marriage.

She has subsequently alleged that her estranged husband had been living what she described as a 'double life' with a 56-year-old woman. Brian has not publicly responded to Jen's allegations, meaning the claims remain allegations rather than established facts.

The influencer has spoken openly about the emotional impact of the breakdown of her marriage, while also acknowledging that she may never know the full extent of what happened during their relationship.

In a 29 July update, Jen said she wanted to address the possibility that further information could emerge about Brian's alleged behaviour.

She contrasted the person she believes she is today with the woman she says she was during the relationship, describing her younger self as insecure and desperate while saying she now feels stronger and more independent.

Turning a Difficult Period Into Something Positive

Despite the painful circumstances surrounding her separation, Jen has repeatedly said she wants to use the experience to help other women.

She has highlighted the importance of having financial resources and support when attempting to leave an unhealthy relationship, noting that many women may not have the same options available to them.

That message has also influenced her business ventures.

Jen launched the Sisterhood of Solidarity fashion line, featuring slogans including 'We Rise Together,' 'Keep Going' and 'G.Y.A.U. (Get Your Ass Up).' She said proceeds are intended to help women who are attempting to leave troubled relationships.

The project reflects what she has described as her desire to turn a painful personal experience into something that could benefit others.

Jen Says She Is Building a New Future

The bonfire was ultimately less about destroying reminders of her marriage and more about marking what Jen sees as the beginning of a different chapter.

'I am getting to the point now that I'm grateful for what this has brought me,' she wrote. 'Because now I get to create my own future instead of living in the knowing that things would never get better for me.'

Jen has also said she intends to keep Hamilton as her surname, explaining that it has become part of her identity and professional brand.

For the influencer, the anniversary that could have represented another year of marriage instead became an opportunity to celebrate her independence, acknowledge the people who supported her and look towards a future she says she now has the freedom to shape herself.