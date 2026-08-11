Brad Pitt has opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts during a period of intense emotional pain, saying he came to understand suicide as an attempt to find relief, as four of his six children have taken legal steps to remove his famous surname.

The 62-year-old actor discussed the difficult period in a new Esquire interview published on 10 August, saying he experienced suicidal thoughts while dealing with what he described only as 'family stuff.' Pitt said he never intended to act on those thoughts and credited his survival instinct and optimism with helping him through the crisis.

The interview did not establish that his children's decisions to change their surnames caused those thoughts. Pitt did not identify Angelina Jolie or any of his children when discussing the circumstances surrounding his emotional struggles.

Suicidal Thoughts Amid Family Struggles

Pitt said there was a period in his life when he felt he 'just didn't see a way out,' describing the emotional pain as particularly oppressive. He said he came to understand how suicide could appear to someone as a way of finding relief from overwhelming pain.

When asked about the circumstances surrounding that period, Pitt referred to 'family stuff' rather than identifying specific family members or events. He said his survival instinct ultimately helped him continue, while describing himself as naturally optimistic.

Four Children Have Moved To Drop Pitt Surname

The disclosure comes as four of Pitt and Jolie's six children have taken legal steps to remove 'Pitt' from their surnames.

Shiloh was the first to complete the process. She filed to remove her father's surname after turning 18 in May 2024, and her request was later granted, making her legally known as Shiloh Jolie.

Maddox, Zahara and Vivienne have subsequently filed petitions seeking to remove 'Pitt' from their legal names. Shiloh's change has been completed, while the other three petitions remain pending.

Maddox's hearing is scheduled for 14 September, while Zahara's is scheduled for 28 September. Vivienne, who filed her petition in July, is due to have her case heard on 2 November, making her the latest of the four children to seek removal of the surname.

Pitt and Jolie's Divorce Was Finalised in 2024

Pitt and Jolie separated in 2016, beginning an eight-year legal process that ended when their divorce was finalised in December 2024.

The former couple share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. The family has remained under public scrutiny amid the former couple's prolonged legal disputes and reported strain in Pitt's relationships with some of his children.

The surname developments have added another public indication of how the family's relationships have evolved since the couple's separation, although Pitt has not said they were connected to the emotional crisis he described.

Brad Pitt Reveals He Is Drinking Again

Pitt also disclosed that he has returned to drinking after maintaining seven years of sobriety.

Read more Brad Pitt Ends Seven-Year Sobriety, Says He Now Allows Himself 'a Few' Drinks Brad Pitt Ends Seven-Year Sobriety, Says He Now Allows Himself 'a Few' Drinks

The actor previously discussed his recovery and participation in Alcoholics Anonymous after recognising problems with alcohol.

In his latest interview, he indicated that he now approaches drinking with greater restraint and acknowledged that he cannot handle larger amounts.

The disclosure adds another personal revelation to an interview in which Pitt reflected on family difficulties, emotional pain and his efforts to navigate a particularly difficult period.

Vivienne's petition means four of Pitt and Jolie's six children have now sought to remove 'Pitt' from their names, although only Shiloh's change has been completed. Pitt has referred only to broader 'family stuff' when discussing his suicidal thoughts and has not publicly linked them to the surname changes.