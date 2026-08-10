Actor Jared Padalecki has deleted a social media post offering words of encouragement to controversial celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, telling followers he was completely 'unaware' of the digital personality's problematic past.

Hilton, whose legal name is Mario Lavandeira Jr., was hospitalised following a distressing incident on Tuesday when Miami police responded to reports of self-harm during a live broadcast on TikTok.

The 48-year-old father of three subsequently faced major medical procedures, with his family and official team noting that his recovery would be an extensive and challenging process.

Padalecki, best known for his role on 'Supernatural', posted a message to Lavandeira on Saturday, telling him he was 'in my thoughts' and urging him to be gentle with himself during a difficult moment.

'I hope you are trying as best as you can to be kind to yourself right now. Please surround yourself with the love and support that all humans deserve,' Padalecki wrote. 'This too shall pass. You got this.'

The post drew prompt backlash from viewers who pointed out Lavandeira's controversial career as a tabloid blogger, and one who had covered Padalecki himself.

Why is Jared Padalecki writing poetry for an abusive misogynistic pedophile https://t.co/Rl6LZMttpL — ✨ (@lavabend) August 8, 2026

Padalecki on Sunday had taken the post down and issued a statement to his X account.

I didn’t know. It’s been brought to my attention. I’m sorry ❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 9, 2026

Padalecki's Public Apology and Clarification

The apology was followed by an explanation of the reversal.

'I had ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA about his past,' he wrote. 'I had heard of him. Obviously. I had heard that he hadn't exactly 'been kind' to me in the past. So, my thought is always to give grace and forgiveness to those who may have tried to 'harm' you'

Claiming that he had never actually read Lavandeira's site or looked into the specifics of what he'd published, Padalecki insisted that he had been operating without the full picture, and that he did not endorse any of what he'd since learned about Hilton's conduct.

'On my life, I have never in my life, not once, looked him up or gone to one of his sites. I simply thought he was a 'tabloid' type of sensationalist journalist. I DO NOT stand for, or support, ANY of the actions I just now found out that he has committed. Full stop,' the 'Gilmore Girls' actor continued. 'I'm sorry if my words caused any harm. And, I hope you ALL are well out there, and taking care of yourselves.'

The idea that people are “trying to cancel Jared Padelecki for showing compassion to Perez Hilton” is insane considering no one cares about Jared Padelecki in 2026 except rabid Supernatural fans — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) August 9, 2026

Following the conclusion of 'Supernatural' in 2020, Padalecki wrapped a Netflix rom-com called 'Guarding Stars' opposite Leighton Meester. He also featured in a cameo role on the final season of Amazon Prime series 'The Boys'.

Lavandeira built PerezHilton.com into one of the most popular gossip outlets of the 2000s, becoming notorious for employing a caustic, mocking style that included public speculation about celebrity scandal.

Longstanding Advocacy and Wider Industry Reaction

The outlet produced commentary that has consistently drawn criticism for targeting stars already navigating public mental health crises, such as Britney Spears, Amy Winehouse, and Lindsay Lohan.

Lavandeira has also faced longstanding criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates for writing about celebrities' sexualities without their consent.

Lavandeira addressed his own reputation back in March, when a serious health scare prompted him to publicly call his past behavior as a blogger 'selfish', and pledge to change course.

Read more Perez Hilton Health Update: Family Breaks Silence as He Recovers in Hospital After TikTok Self-Harm Livestream Perez Hilton Health Update: Family Breaks Silence as He Recovers in Hospital After TikTok Self-Harm Livestream

Padalecki closed his Sunday clarification by apologising for any harm his original post might have caused and wishing his followers well.

He has been vocal about mental health advocacy for over a decade, launching 'Always Keep Fighting' in 2015, a mental health awareness campaign aimed at supporting people dealing with depression, addiction, and self-harm.

The actor has discussed his own past struggles with suicidal ideation in previous interviews, including having been diagnosed with depression on the set of Supernatural, and in 2024.

Padalecki is not the only celebrity this weekend to have been questioned with regard to his stance on Lavandeira's situation. Ireland Baldwin and 'America's Next Top Model' winner Adrianne Curry, both of whom have been covered on Hilton's page, also offered him public well-wishes following the hospitalisation.

Neither Padalecki nor Hilton's representatives have issued further comments as the blogger remains under medical care.