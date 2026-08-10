James Haven, Angelina Jolie's older brother, has publicly come out as gay at 53, describing the announcement as the beginning of a 'new chapter' after years of reflecting on his identity, childhood experiences and healing.

Haven made the disclosure on 6 August through a livestream and written statement shared on his former wife Romi Imbelli's Breathe Mija platform. He said the decision was about finally living openly as the person he has always been, rather than becoming someone different.

James Haven Says Coming Out Marks a New Chapter

Haven described his coming out as part of a longer process of understanding himself and moving beyond experiences that had shaped him while growing up.

He connected the revelation to healing, hope, peace, love and authenticity. Rather than presenting his sexuality as a sudden discovery, Haven described it as something he had spent years trying to understand and accept.

He also reflected on childhood memories that he now views differently, including interests and experiences that he said he did not have the language to explain when he was younger.

Haven's comments focused on accepting his identity and moving forward without continuing to hide parts of himself. He also expressed hope that his family and friends would respond with understanding as he entered what he described as a new chapter.

Haven's Brief Marriage to Romi Imbelli

Haven's coming out follows the end of his marriage to Imbelli, although their separation happened considerably earlier than the August 2026 announcement.

The pair married in an intimate ceremony in Laguna Beach, California, on 12 August 2024 after being close friends for more than two decades. Imbelli filed for annulment shortly afterwards, with fraud listed as the reason in the public record. The annulment was later confirmed in 2025.

The short marriage has since become part of the context surrounding Haven's announcement, but the timeline is important. His marriage ended more than a year before he publicly came out as gay.

Despite their marriage ending, Haven and Imbelli have remained close. Imbelli provided the platform through which Haven discussed his sexuality, making her role in the announcement particularly significant.

Angelina Jolie's Brother Reflects on His Identity

Haven is the son of actor Jon Voight and the late actress Marcheline Bertrand and has worked as an actor and director.

He appeared alongside Jolie in films including Gia and Original Sin, while the siblings also attracted considerable attention at the 2000 Academy Awards.

Their relationship has remained a recurring part of Haven's public profile because of Jolie's international fame. His latest disclosure, however, places the focus on his own experiences and identity rather than his connection to his younger sister.

Haven's comments have also brought renewed attention to his childhood and the process he says he went through before feeling ready to speak publicly about being gay.

James Haven Prepares for New Podcast

Read more Who Is Romi Imbelli? Meet James Haven's Supportive Ex-Wife as Angelina Jolie's Brother Comes Out as Gay Who Is Romi Imbelli? Meet James Haven's Supportive Ex-Wife as Angelina Jolie's Brother Comes Out as Gay

Haven's announcement comes as he prepares to launch a new professional project, Save Haven with James Haven, a podcast expected to explore significant experiences from his life through conversations with guests.

The project gives Haven another platform to discuss personal experiences and topics that have shaped his life. His decision to speak publicly about his sexuality also comes as he begins presenting a more personal side of himself to audiences.

By linking his coming out with healing and a new stage of his life, Haven has framed the announcement around authenticity and self acceptance rather than simply revealing a change in his public identity.