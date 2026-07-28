Suri Cruise has taken another step away from her famous family name after legally changing her surname from Cruise to Noelle. The 20-year-old daughter of Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes is now legally known as Suri Noelle.

Public voter registration records obtained by People show Suri registered to vote in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, under her new legal name.

Pennsylvania requires residents to register under their legal name, while the absence of a court filing there suggests the process was likely completed before she left New York to attend Carnegie Mellon University.

The Name Change Had Been Years in the Making

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Although the records have only now come to light, Suri first signalled the change in June 2024 when her high school graduation programme listed her as 'Suri Noelle' instead of Suri Cruise.

She has continued using the surname in public and professional settings ever since.

The choice of Noelle also carries personal significance, as it is Holmes' middle name.

Holmes has raised Suri since her divorce from Cruise in 2012.

In an interview, Holmes reflected on her daughter's university journey, saying she was 'proud' of her.

'I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that,' she added.

Who Is Suri Cruise?

Born on 18 April 2006, Suri is the only child of Cruise and Holmes. She became one of the world's most-photographed celebrity children before her parents' high-profile divorce in 2012, after which Holmes raised her in New York, away from Hollywood.

Suri attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, where she played Morticia Addams in a school production of The Addams Family: A New Musical.

She is now studying musical theatre at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and has continued to pursue acting through student productions, including Cosmic Microwave Background.

She is also set to appear in Midsummer!, a modern adaptation of Shakespeare that will be staged at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Her Relationship With Tom Cruise

Suri's decision to formally adopt the surname Noelle comes after years of reported estrangement from her father.

Cruise has not been publicly photographed with his daughter since his divorce from Holmes, while Suri has spent most of her life living with her mother.

In December 2024, Holmes publicly dismissed reports about Suri's finances after the Daily Mail claimed her daughter had gained access to a trust fund from Cruise when she turned 18.

Sharing a screenshot of the article on Instagram, Holmes wrote, 'Completely false. Daily Mail you can stop making stuff up,' before adding in the caption: 'Enough.'

Neither Suri nor her parents has publicly explained the decision to change her surname or commented on the newly surfaced records.

Her decision also follows similar moves by several other celebrity children in recent years. Most notably, multiple children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have publicly dropped 'Pitt' from their names following the former couple's split, including Shiloh, who legally removed the surname after turning 18, while Zahara and Vivienne have used 'Jolie' publicly.