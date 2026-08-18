Cruz Beckham appears to have made an emotional gesture towards his estranged older brother Brooklyn Beckham, sharing a nostalgic childhood photograph of the pair with their brother Romeo.

Cruz posted on social media as the Beckham family continues to deal with a highly publicised rift involving his brother Brooklyn, their parents David and Victoria Beckham, and their younger siblings.

The 21-year-old artist posted the old family photo on Instagram, showing himself alongside Brooklyn and Romeo during their younger years. He accompanied the image with the caption 'Brothers' and a blue heart emoji.

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Cruz's Emotional Gesture

Though the post has not been presented as a formal announcement of reconciliation, nor has Cruz publicly confirmed that he and Brooklyn have repaired their relationship, the decision to share a childhood memory has been viewed as a sign of affection towards his older brother at a time when their family relationship remains strained.

Cruz has previously spoken about being blocked by Brooklyn, along with parents Victoria and David, on social media.

Earlier reports said the younger Beckham had defended his parents after reports suggested they had cut ties with their eldest son, claiming instead that they woke up seeing they had been blocked.

Inside the Beckham Family Rift

The Beckham family dispute became much more public in January when Brooklyn made a series of allegations about his parents and said he did not want to restore the relationship. He accused his parents David and Victoria of attempting to influence the public narrative around his marriage to Nicola Peltz and raised grievances dating back to their 2022 wedding. The Beckhams have not publicly accepted those claims.

Brooklyn also directed criticism towards his younger brothers, saying they had been involved in social media disputes before contact was cut. Cruz later responded through his own online activity.

A Family Still Divided

The younger Beckham children have previously attempted to maintain a connection with their estranged older brother, Brooklyn. In February, Harper Beckham shared a throwback image that featured all three of her brothers, expressing her affection for them. Romeo also shared the image, showing the bond between the siblings despite the family tensions.

Harper was also reported to have travelled to Brooklyn's Los Angeles home in June in an apparent effort to see her brother. She reportedly left without getting the chance to meet with Brooklyn, which shows how difficult direct contact has become during the family dispute.

Brooklyn Keeps His Distance

Brooklyn's absence has remained noticeable during several major Beckham family occasions and gatherings. In August, he and Nicola were reportedly in Saint-Tropez at the same time David and Victoria were, yet no reunion was reported to have taken place. Instead, Brooklyn continued his holiday separately with his wife.

The family divide has also been apparent during the Beckhams' recent European holiday, with David, Victoria, Cruz, Harper and other relatives spending time together while Brooklyn remained apart.

For now, Cruz's decision to share a childhood memory of himself that includes Brooklyn offers no proof that the rift has finally ended. But amid months of public disagreement, the affectionate post suggests that Cruz is still willing to publicly acknowledge the sibling relationship, leaving fans wondering whether the gesture could eventually lead to a private reconciliation.