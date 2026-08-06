Jennifer Aniston has once again become one of Hollywood's biggest talking points after new photographs showed the actress enjoying a romantic yacht holiday with boyfriend Jim Curtis off the coast of Mallorca, Spain.

The images, which captured the couple sharing affectionate moments while spending time with celebrity friends, have sparked fresh interest in Aniston's personal life as fans continue to follow her relationship with the life coach and hypnotist.

The renewed attention also comes as the Emmy-winning star remains one of the entertainment industry's most enduring and widely searched celebrities.

Aniston and Curtis' Romantic Mallorca Yacht Holiday

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis were photographed relaxing aboard a yacht in Mallorca during a sun-soaked getaway with friends, including actor Jason Bateman, model Christian Hogue and stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

Published photos showed the couple embracing, sharing a kiss and taking a swim together while enjoying the Mediterranean sunshine.

Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis Pack On The PDA During Yacht Getaway In Spain



Jennifer Aniston, 57, and her boyfriend Jim Curtis, 50, were captured in a sweet moment while vacationing off the coast of Mallorca.



The Friends alum, looking radiant in a brown bikini top and white... https://t.co/feGIJjJeaP pic.twitter.com/E6Ha3nv1MH — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 3, 2026

For the outing, Aniston opted for a relaxed holiday look, wearing a chocolate brown bikini top paired with loose white linen shorts, a black cap and gold-rimmed sunglasses. Curtis kept his outfit casual in a black T-shirt and khaki-green shorts.

The latest sighting follows another recent boat trip in Spain, where Aniston and Curtis were joined by longtime friend Courteney Cox and actor Pedro Pascal. During that outing, Aniston wore a black triangle bikini top with low-waisted coral bikini bottoms.

The couple have also been linked to Mallorca since last year, when they were reportedly seen enjoying another romantic holiday on the Spanish island.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Relationship

Interest in Jennifer Aniston's relationship with Jim Curtis has steadily grown since the pair made their romance Instagram official in November.

According to Us Weekly, the couple have become 'inseparable,' with a source telling the publication that Aniston is 'the most comfortable' she has felt in a long time.

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Aniston has also spoken publicly about Curtis and his work. In an interview with Elle last year, she praised his approach to helping others through hypnosis and personal development.

'Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does,' Aniston said. 'He's quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people.'

She added: 'He's very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It's a beautiful thing to commit your life to.'

Curtis works as a life coach and hypnotist, focusing on personal growth and emotional wellbeing.

Jennifer Aniston's Hollywood Career

While her relationship continues to make headlines, Jennifer Aniston's career remains a major reason for her lasting popularity.

The actress became a global household name through her portrayal of Rachel Green in the hit sitcom Friends, a role that earned her an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe and worldwide recognition.

She successfully transitioned into film, starring in box-office hits including The Break-Up, Marley & Me, Horrible Bosses, We're the Millers and Netflix's Murder Mystery films alongside Adam Sandler.

In recent years, Aniston has returned to television with The Morning Show, in which she stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and also serves as an executive producer. Her performance has received critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

Aniston continues to attract widespread public interest through both her acting career and her personal life. From major television roles to high-profile relationships, the actress remains one of Hollywood's most recognisable figures, with her latest Mallorca yacht holiday adding another chapter to the story that fans continue to follow.