The discount voucher website Wowcher has sparked widespread public fury after sending a promotional marketing email that appeared to mock a horrific crocodile attack on a three-year-old child.

Subscribers across the United Kingdom opened their inboxes on Saturday, 20 June, to find a commercial advertisement bearing the subject line, 'Snap up these deals quicker than a croc can catch a kid.'

The controversial marketing campaign was distributed less than forty-eight hours after a toddler was left fighting for his life following a catastrophic incident inside the crocodile's enclosure at a Cambridgeshire zoo. The young victim remains in a critical but stable condition in the hospital after sustaining severe, life-altering injuries.

The promotional email, intended to encourage customers to snap up deals, instead sparked widespread outrage and distress among recipients. The email rapidly went viral on social media, where users criticised Wowcher for referencing a recent tragedy involving a three-year-old boy.

Wowcher Sparks Fury With 'Sick' Crocodile Joke Email

Upon receiving the email, consumers expressed utter disbelief at the insensitivity of the marketing team, given the timing of the national tragedy.

The e-commerce brand faced an immediate commercial backlash online after communities highlighted the deeply offensive nature of the digital message.

Many customers described the newsletter as disgusting and sick, while others quickly announced they had permanently unsubscribed from the mailing list.

The anger was particularly visible on social media platforms, where recipients shared evidence of the promotional copy.

On X, one user wrote: 'How disgusting of Wowcher they have used the dreadful news of a three-year-old thrown in a crocodile pit to use as a lead to their email advert? Re Subject line-Snap up these deals quicker than a croc can catch a kid.'

How disgusting of Wowcher they have used the dreadful news of a three year old thrown in a crocodile pit to use as a lead to their email advert? Re Subject line-Snap up these deals quicker than a croc can catch a kid. pic.twitter.com/t7b2oXztyR — Pam (@PamSeripha) June 21, 2026

Customers also voiced their disapproval, with one customer stating, 'if that's real someone needs to be fired.' Another disgruntled consumer added: 'Emailed them back but no answer. Won't be using them again for sure, even if its a poor effort at a joke somehow.'

Read more 3-Year-Old Boy Mauled by Zoo Crocodile After Stranger Allegedly Hurls Him Into Reptile Pen 3-Year-Old Boy Mauled by Zoo Crocodile After Stranger Allegedly Hurls Him Into Reptile Pen

Child Mauled By Zoo Crocodile

The controversy stems from a shocking incident at Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, on 18 June.

A three-year-old boy was allegedly thrown into a crocodile enclosure before being mauled by at least one of the animals.

Quick-thinking zoo staff pulled the child to safety before he was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed that a 30-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers have stated that the suspect and the child were not known to each other. The investigation remains ongoing.

🚨#BREAKING: A 3-YEAR-OLD BOY HAS BEEN THROWN INTO A CROCODILE ENCLOSURE BY A 30-YEAR-OLD MALE AND HAS BEEN MAULED.



THE ATTACK WAS "RANDOM" AND THE MAN TOSSED THE BOY AT THE CROCODILES IN THE UK.



HE HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED M*RDER.



THEY ARE NOT NAMING THE ATTACKER. pic.twitter.com/CojUH0HFyY — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 18, 2026

Wowcher Apologises For The Email

In response to the growing backlash, Wowcher issued a public apology, acknowledging failures in its internal approval process.

A spokesperson said: 'We are extremely sorry for an email subject line sent by Wowcher yesterday. The wording was unacceptable. It should never have been written. It was never approved for use. The responsibility sits with us, and we are urgently reviewing how our processes failed.'

The company said it recognised the distress caused by the message, particularly to the family of the injured child. It also confirmed that all scheduled marketing content is being reviewed while internal creative, approval and sign-off procedures are strengthened.

The spokesperson added: 'There is no excuse for this. We apologise unreservedly and will take the necessary steps to make sure this does not happen again.'