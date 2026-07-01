A TikTok tarot creator known as Alex Reads Tarot has deleted her occult content and said she is leaving the platform after embracing Jesus Christ in late June, in a move that has stunned her followers and drawn mixed reaction online. The creator, who said she had nearly 1 million followers, announced the change in a 10-minute video and changed her handle to 'Alex in the Ordinary.'

For context, the news came after Alex had spent years building a large audience through tarot readings and spiritually themed posts, content she said had become a major part of her life. In the video, she described her decision as the result of a gradual personal journey rather than a dramatic overnight conversion, saying her faith had been growing over the previous year.

TikTok Tarot Creator Says Faith Changed Everything

Alex's message was blunt. 'I don't know exactly what comes next for me, but what I do know is that Jesus Christ has saved my life, and I can no longer ignore that reality,' she told viewers in the clip shared in late June. She also said she had deleted all of her tarot-themed content and would not make any more tarot videos.

The announcement mattered because it was not just a brand reset. Alex said the account itself was finished. 'I'm not going to be creating any more tarot content, and, once this account is gone, I will not be returning,' she said. The statement marked the end of a persona that had helped her become one of TikTok's better-known tarot names.

There was a little more edge to it than a tidy rebrand, too. She admitted that walking away from the work was difficult, saying it had connected her with 'incredible people all across the world.' That line carried a certain awkward honesty, the kind that lands when someone knows they are disappointing some people and unsettling others at the same time.

TikTok Tarot Reaction Splits Followers

The reaction was, predictably, a mixed bag. Some Christians praised her testimony and welcomed her publicly into the faith, while others in occult circles expressed disappointment and frustration. She lost about 30,000 followers in the wake of the announcement.

Supportive comments piled up quickly. One viewer wrote, 'I've never seen you or heard you before, but I am glad you've found Jesus Christ. Your testimony touched my heart. Christ is King.' Another told her, 'Praise God for your surrender and bravery to share your testimony... Welcome to the Kingdom!!'

But the disapproval was just as visible. On Reddit and in Instagram, some longtime followers described the move as painful or baffling, with one saying it felt like losing a friendship. Others questioned whether someone had influenced her decision, which is the sort of online speculation that spreads fast and ages badly, but it was there all the same.

What Alex's TikTok Tarot Shift Means

Read more James Charles Apology Video Scripted? Spirit Airlines Backlash Sparks Three Apologies After Losing Massive Following James Charles Apology Video Scripted? Spirit Airlines Backlash Sparks Three Apologies After Losing Massive Following

For readers who only caught the headline, the key point is simple. A creator who built her name on tarot readings has stepped away from that world, publicly tied her decision to Christian faith, and said she will not be returning to the content that made her famous.

That matters because TikTok spirituality has become a sprawling corner of the platform, part self-help, part performance, part genuine belief. When one of its bigger personalities walks away so abruptly, it tends to expose the fault lines underneath. People are not just arguing about tarot. They are arguing about identity, belief, and whether an online persona can survive a real-life conversion.

Alex herself framed the change as something that had been building quietly, not a viral stunt or a marketing pivot. 'If you told me a year ago I'd be making this video, I probably wouldn't have believed you,' she said, adding that 'life can gently shift in ways that we don't always see coming.'

That is probably the most human part of the story. Not the follower count, not the backlash, not even the platform drama. It is the idea that someone can spend years making one kind of content, then decide, in public, that the whole thing no longer fits. That sort of turn can look wild from the outside. From the inside, it may feel painfully ordinary.