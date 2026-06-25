Dwayne Johnson has found himself at the centre of another online debate after revealing that he plans to keep his political views private going forward.

The actor and former WWE superstar made the comments during a recent interview with Esquire, explaining that he wants to focus on storytelling and creative work rather than becoming involved in political discourse. However, the remarks sparked mixed reactions online, with some critics accusing him of avoiding important issues while others defended his decision to stay out of politics.

Why Johnson Wants to Stay Out of Politics

During the interview, Johnson explained that his priorities have changed over the years.

'What I have learned through experience is that I need to keep the main thing the main thing,' he said, adding that creating, storytelling and entertainment are now his primary focus.

Johnson also said he has learned to keep his political views to himself rather than publicly endorsing candidates or becoming involved in partisan battles.

The actor further criticised what he described as the negativity surrounding modern political discourse, saying he dislikes the constant 'slinging' and hostility that often accompany political debate.

Social Media Reaction Divided

Johnson's comments quickly spread across social media, where reactions ranged from support to criticism.

Some users argued that public figures with large audiences have a responsibility to speak out on political and social issues. Others accused the actor of remaining silent to protect his brand and avoid alienating fans with differing political views.

Among the harsher reactions were posts describing Johnson as 'all muscle, no backbone', arguing that celebrities should use their influence to address important public issues rather than remain neutral.

At the same time, many supporters defended Johnson's position, saying entertainers should not be expected to act as political commentators and should be free to keep their voting preferences private.

A Shift From Previous Political Involvement

Read more Top Comedian Nate Bargatze Faces Sudden Career Crisis Over Silent MAGA Link Top Comedian Nate Bargatze Faces Sudden Career Crisis Over Silent MAGA Link

Johnson's latest comments represent a noticeable shift from his earlier approach to politics.

In 2020, he publicly endorsed Joe Biden for president, becoming one of the highest-profile celebrities to do so. However, he later suggested that the endorsement created division among his fanbase and indicated that he regretted becoming involved in partisan politics.

By 2024, Johnson had already announced that he would no longer endorse presidential candidates, stating that political choices were best kept between himself and the ballot box.

The Debate Over Celebrity Influence

Johnson's remarks have reignited a long-running debate over whether celebrities should use their platforms to discuss politics.

Some believe public figures have a responsibility to engage with important issues because of the size of their audiences. Others argue that entertainers should not face pressure to share political opinions simply because they are famous.

For Johnson, the answer appears clear. He says his focus remains on creativity, filmmaking and storytelling rather than political activism.

Whether fans agree with that decision or not, the conversation surrounding celebrity influence shows no signs of slowing down.

As reactions continue to circulate online, Johnson's comments have once again highlighted the difficult balance many public figures face when navigating politics in an increasingly divided digital landscape.