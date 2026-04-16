Gospel singers Tina and Teddy Campbell's marriage troubles were confirmed after the latter filed for divorce on Monday.

Tina Campbell's seemingly intact gospel‑family image took a sharp turn on 13 April, when her husband, Glendon 'Teddy' Campbell, filed for divorce in Los Angeles County. The filing also revealed they had already been living separately since June 2024, TMZ reported.

Teddy Campbell cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the divorce, per court documents. Beyond his request for clear visitation rights and spousal support, he did not sort out other custody details. The couple currently has two minor children, Glendon Theodore II, 16, and Santana, 13.

Tina and Teddy Campbell's 2014 Cheating Scandal

Tina Campbell has yet to comment on the filing, per the outlet. The couple hurdled a public cheating scandal in 2014, when Teddy was accused of infidelity. Tina spoke about it in the aftermath, in an interview with reality show 'Mary Mary.'

'I know that I never kissed another man,' she said. 'I never went out with another man, I've never entertained the wrong conversation, I never cheated in my head, I never did anything. I was 190 per cent committed to that man and this is what you did? Every time I was gone you stole my life away from me. I'm angry.'

Tina Campbell Reveals Details of the Affair

Tina revealed more details about the affair in a 2015 interview with Steve Harvey. She said the third party was a woman who used to work for her, who was also the godmother to their children.

Read more Tina Campbell Divorce Shocker: Reason for Split Revealed as Glendon Files After 25-Year Marriage Ends Tina Campbell Divorce Shocker: Reason for Split Revealed as Glendon Files After 25-Year Marriage Ends

'She had access to my home, to come get my kids and all that kind of stuff... [she] was very intermixed in our family,' Tina recalled. 'And so I called and she didn't answer her phone.'

Tina then told Teddy to call the woman on his phone. 'We got home Super Bowl Sunday, I said "Are you having an affair with her?" and [Teddy] said no,' she told Harvey. 'I said call her while we were doing this, so he did, and he was like, "Tina wants to know." And I said, "Are you sleeping with my husband?" and she hung up the phone. So I had my answer.'

'It broke my heart, it devastated me and I spazzed out,' she continued. 'I destroyed three cars, I cut up and crashed up. And [I] tried to stab and plotted murders and all kinds of crazy stuff because I was angry.'

Reconciliation and Revival

The couple briefly separated following the incident, but reconciled and renewed their vows in 2015. 'I said I'm practising dying every day, either I'm going [to] die wrong or live right, and so we've been working on living right,' she told Harvey at the time.

Tina has since looked back at that chapter of infidelity as a 'story of healing, forgiveness and restoration' that allowed them to move 'from pain to purpose. 'It just charges you, and to be able to share our testimony of having experienced infidelity and having overcome that,' she said in a 2018 interview. 'And in the process of chasing God, becoming best friends and God chasers and lovers, and remarrying and having this incredible marriage that turned into a ministry.'

Over the years, Tina and Teddy turned their marital crisis into a platform for speaking about healing and faith‑based reconciliation, a narrative that's now at odds with the latest revelation.

Tina rose to fame in the late 1990s as one half of Gospel duo Mary Mary, alongside her sister Erica Campbell. Teddy Campbell is also a Gospel singer, previously a drummer on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. The couple tied the knot in August 2000.