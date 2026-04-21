Ben Affleck has reportedly signed over his entire share of the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion he once shared with Jennifer Lopez, with friends claiming the move amounts to him 'buying his way out' of lingering post divorce drama with the singer.

Affleck and Lopez finalised their divorce in January 2025, less than three years after reviving their early 2000s romance and marrying. The couple bought the Beverly Hills estate in May 2023, and according to Heat, the property remained one of the last major ties between them after the split. Neither Affleck nor Lopez has commented publicly on the latest claims.

Inside Ben Affleck's $60m Mansion Move

Heat reports that Affleck has formally transferred his stake in the mansion to Lopez, leaving her with sole ownership of the property. The home is said to include a cinema, wine room and whisky lounge, making it one of the most lavish symbols of their short lived second marriage.

An unnamed source told the magazine the decision was driven less by generosity than by fatigue. 'Ben's been locking horns with Jen over this house for so long, it's just drained him,' the insider said. 'He doesn't even care about the money as much as he cares about having some peace, and putting an end to the back and forth.'

That is where the idea that Affleck is 'buying his way out' comes from. The same source claimed friends see the move as a deliberate effort to remove the final practical tie between him and Lopez.

Ben Affleck has transferred his entire share of the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion to Jennifer Lopez for free. pic.twitter.com/4M6YVKMK6x — Universal News (@universalnewsx) April 14, 2026

'His friends will tell you that he's buying his way out of this mess because he doesn't want to have to feel obligated in any way,' the source said. They added that even after the divorce, Affleck still felt drawn back into Lopez's orbit because of the shared investment.

The report frames the decision as a form of self protection. For Affleck, surrendering a multimillion dollar asset may look dramatic, but in the version told by the magazine's insiders, the priority is distance rather than money.

Affleck's personal life has long unfolded under intense public scrutiny. He shares three children, Violet, Fin and Samuel, with ex wife Jennifer Garner, and has spent much of the past decade balancing work, family life and sobriety in full view of the media.

Lopez also brings a family from previous relationships, sharing twins Emme and Max with ex husband Marc Anthony. When she filed for divorce in 2024, she cited 'irreconcilable differences' and later admitted the collapse of the marriage had taken a heavy personal toll.

According to the narrative in Heat, that is what makes the property transfer more emotionally charged than it might appear on paper. A house that began as part of a grand second chance love story has become, in this telling, a final bargaining chip in an unhappy ending.

A Clean Break That May Not Feel Like One

If Affleck hoped the move would bring clarity, the same source suggested Lopez may not see it that way. According to the insider, the transfer has left her reading his actions as something warmer and more meaningful than a simple financial exit.

'The irony is that it has confused her all over again,' the source claimed. They added that Lopez sees the gesture as evidence that Affleck is still the 'good guy' she fell in love with and may now be hoping there is still room for reconciliation.

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In that version of events, the mansion ceases to be just a property story and becomes another emotional misunderstanding. What Affleck may regard as a clean break is, according to the report, being interpreted by Lopez as a sign that the door is not fully closed.

The same source was blunt about that possibility. 'It's typical of Ben, he's trying to avoid drama and only creating more,' they said. 'His friends are shaking their heads and telling him he's not thinking straight.'

The Beverly Hills house now stands as a symbol of how quickly the Bennifer revival unravelled. Bought in 2023 as part of a highly public second chapter, it has become one of the final loose ends of a marriage that ended almost as quickly as it reignited.

Lopez has not commented on the reported transfer or on any suggestion she hopes to reconcile. Affleck has also said nothing publicly to suggest the move means anything beyond a clean exit.

For now, the claim that Affleck is 'buying his way out' of Lopez drama sits firmly in the realm of celebrity gossip rather than confirmed fact.