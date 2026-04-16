Tina Campbell, one-half of gospel duo Mary Mary, is set to divorce her husband, Glendon 'Teddy' Campbell, after he officially filed court papers bringing their nearly 25-year marriage to an end.

Court documents filed in Los Angeles County confirm the divorce submission was made on Monday, April 13, with irreconcilable differences cited as the reason for the split. The filing also states that the couple had been separated since June 2024, marking the end of a long-term relationship that has previously weathered public controversy and personal challenges.

Glendon Campbell Files for Divorce After Separation

According to court filings in Los Angeles County cited by TMZ, Glendon Campbell initiated the divorce proceedings against Tina Campbell after what is reported to have been a separation lasting around 10 months. The documents cite irreconcilable differences as the basis for the split, a standard legal reason used in California divorce cases.

The couple married in August 2000 and share two children. Their marriage spanned nearly 26 years, during which they became known both for their family life and for their roles in the gospel music industry, particularly through Mary Mary and Glendon Campbell's work as a musician and producer.

Legal Requests and Custody Arrangements

As part of the divorce filing, Glendon Campbell has requested that visitation arrangements be formally established for their children. He has also asked the court to determine spousal support at a later stage in the proceedings, rather than immediately addressing financial settlements.

Reports from the filing indicate that there are currently no major disputes identified regarding separate or community property. This suggests that the initial legal process may focus primarily on custody arrangements and support rather than complex asset division.

The case will proceed through the Los Angeles County family court system, where further hearings and legal filings are expected as the divorce moves forward.

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A Marriage Marked by Challenges and Reconciliation

The divorce marks the latest development in a marriage that has previously been tested by public scrutiny. In 2014, the couple faced a widely reported infidelity scandal involving Glendon Campbell, which was documented in part through the WE tv reality series Mary Mary, which followed Tina Campbell and her sister Erica Campbell.

The allegations at the time included claims of multiple extramarital relationships, which Tina Campbell later acknowledged publicly. The situation became a central storyline in the series and attracted significant media attention.

Despite the difficulties, the couple chose to remain together following the scandal, later working through their issues privately and publicly as part of their reality television narrative.

Vow Renewal and Efforts to Rebuild

Following their period of separation and reconciliation, Tina and Glendon Campbell renewed their wedding vows, presenting the decision as part of a broader effort to rebuild their relationship. Their journey through infidelity, forgiveness, and restoration was documented in media appearances and on television, drawing mixed reactions from audiences at the time.

The couple's decision to remain married was often discussed in public forums, with some supporting their commitment to reconciliation while others questioned the sustainability of the relationship following repeated challenges.

Current Status Following Divorce Filing

Tina Campbell and Glendon Campbell are now officially moving towards the legal dissolution of their marriage following the filing in April 2026. The separation date listed in court documents suggests the couple had already been living apart since mid-2024 before the formal proceedings began.

They share two children and are expected to continue addressing custody and support arrangements through the court system. As the case develops in Los Angeles County, further details may emerge regarding the final terms of the divorce and how both parties will proceed independently following their long-term marriage.