Ben Affleck has signed over his entire stake in the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion he once shared with Jennifer Lopez, and according to a source cited by US outlet In Touch, the grand financial gesture has left the singer 'hoping' the former couple's divorce may not be the final chapter after all.

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The sprawling 38,000-square-foot estate had been one of the last practical ties between Affleck and Lopez following the end of their marriage. The pair, who formally finalised their divorce roughly a year ago, had reportedly struggled to sell the property. The house was first listed for $68 million, then had $16 million cut from the asking price in September before eventually being pulled from the market in January, In Touch previously reported.

During that long and apparently fraught process, tensions over the mansion began to symbolise something larger than bricks and mortar. One unnamed source told the magazine that Affleck had been 'locking horns' with Lopez over what to do with the home for months. The back-and-forth, they claimed, simply wore him down.

'It just drained him, and he is at that point now where he does not even care about the money as much as he cares about having some peace and putting an end to the back and forth,' the insider said.

Mansion Decision and the Divorce Fallout

The decision to hand Lopez his stake in the mansion for free has reportedly baffled some of Affleck's friends, who, according to the same report, have been 'shaking their heads' at what they see as an unnecessarily costly move. On paper, Affleck is walking away from tens of millions of dollars at a time when most divorced couples are still arguing over furniture.

The house, however, appears to sit at the junction of guilt, exhaustion and a lingering sense of responsibility. The source suggests Affleck is painfully aware of the emotional aftermath of their split and the way it played out.

'He knows he hurt her when he pulled the plug and he can see she is still in a pretty bad place over it, which is another part of this,' the insider said, noting that for Affleck, the financial hit is less important than the emotional ledger. 'He has more money than he can spend in ten lifetimes and he feels like this grand gesture will absolve him of the way he messed with her head.'

Divorce Hopes Stirred by 'Grand Gesture'

Here is where the story takes a more complicated turn. If Affleck saw the transfer of his share as a way to close a chapter, the impact on Lopez, at least as described by the source, appears to be the opposite.

'The irony is that it has actually confused her all over again,' the insider told In Touch. For Lopez, who is 56, the gift of the house is not simply an asset but a reminder of the version of Affleck she fell in love with the second time around.

'She can't help but see it as proof he is the good guy she fell in love with and now she's back to hoping that somehow, they might be able to work it out,' the source claimed.

That hope, if accurate, runs up against another detail the outlet reported earlier this year. In March, In Touch said the 53-year-old Affleck was not looking for anything serious romantically with anyone. The new claims suggest nothing has changed on that front, painting a picture of a man trying to draw a polite but firm line under the relationship and a woman still scanning his behaviour for signs the story might have another twist.

'It is typical of Ben,' the source added. 'He is trying to avoid drama and only creating more.'

None of these character assessments has been independently verified, and there is no public record yet of any change in Affleck's broader relationship stance. As with most celebrity break-ups, the truth is likely messier and more private than the neat arc suggested by a single 'grand gesture.'

What is left, for now, is an uneasy balance. A mansion in Beverly Hills that once represented a shared future now reportedly belongs solely to Lopez. Affleck, if the insider's account is correct, walks away lighter in his bank balance but hoping for some measure of peace. Lopez is left with the house and, perhaps, a fresh round of questions about what that gift was meant to say and what it absolutely was not.