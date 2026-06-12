A routine cargo flight over the frozen skies of Alaska became one of the most talked-about UFO incidents in aviation history when a veteran Japan Airlines pilot reported seeing a massive unidentified object unlike anything he had encountered before.

Nearly four decades later, the extraordinary sighting continues to fuel debate among researchers, sceptics and UFO enthusiasts, largely because of one detail that sets it apart from many other claims: radar data appeared to support at least part of the crew's account.

Japan Airlines Cargo Flight 1628

The incident occurred on 17 November 1986 when Japan Airlines Cargo Flight 1628 was travelling from Paris to Tokyo with a stop planned in Anchorage, Alaska. The Boeing 747 was commanded by veteran pilot Captain Kenju Terauchi, who had logged thousands of hours in the cockpit.

According to Terauchi, the encounter began when two unusual rectangular lights appeared near the aircraft. The lights reportedly moved rapidly around the cargo plane and shone bright beams into the cockpit, creating an unsettling experience for the crew.

The captain later claimed the objects seemed to follow the aircraft for several minutes. Just when the crew thought the strange lights had disappeared, an even larger object allegedly emerged.

Terauchi described the craft as enormous, comparing its size to an aircraft carrier. In later sketches, he depicted a walnut-shaped object measuring roughly 1,000 feet across, dwarfing his Boeing 747.

Terauchi claimed the giant craft moved in front of the plane at one stage, partially blocking his view. He later recalled feeling frightened while communicating with air traffic controllers about what he was seeing.

Sketches produced after the incident showed the enormous object looming over the cargo jet. According to descriptions provided by the captain, the UFO appeared large enough to contain multiple aircraft inside it.

While eyewitness reports can sometimes be challenged because of human error or misinterpretation, Terauchi remained consistent in his account. He continued to insist that the crew had witnessed something extraordinary in the skies above Alaska.

The incident quickly attracted attention beyond aviation circles, becoming one of the most famous UFO cases of the modern era.

Radar Data Added To The Debate

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According to accounts discussed by physicist Kevin Knuth and other researchers, radar operators detected unusual returns during parts of the encounter. The event allegedly generated around 45 minutes of data, although debates continue regarding how much of the information directly confirmed the crew's observations.

Former Federal Aviation Administration official John Callahan later became associated with the case after claiming that materials related to the incident were reviewed by government agencies and scientific advisers.

Callahan said he retained copies of certain documents and records for years before eventually discussing them publicly. His involvement helped keep interest in the case alive long after the original event.

Researchers who examined portions of the radar information argued that some of the reported movements appeared difficult to explain using conventional aircraft performance. However, critics maintain that radar anomalies can occur for a variety of reasons and do not automatically prove the presence of an unknown craft.

Alaska Encounter Still Fascinates People

The Japan Airlines incident remains one of the most enduring UFO stories because it combines several elements rarely found together in a single case.

There were multiple witnesses, a highly experienced commercial pilot, air traffic control involvement and reported radar data. These factors have helped the encounter remain relevant decades after it first occurred.

Supporters of the UFO hypothesis argue that the event demonstrates the possibility of technology far beyond current human capabilities. Some researchers have pointed to estimates suggesting the object appeared to perform manoeuvres that would exceed the limits of known aircraft.

Sceptics, however, continue to question whether the crew may have misidentified natural phenomena, distant lights or radar anomalies. They argue that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

Despite years of investigation, no definitive explanation has emerged. The sighting remains unresolved, leaving aviation experts and UFO researchers divided.