Jay-Z's long-running paternity dispute has finally come to a definitive close, with multiple lawsuits linked to the case dismissed in early November. The Central District of California Court officially ruled to end the case filed by Lillie Coley, the former legal guardian of Rymir Satterthwaite, on 4 November 2025. This marks the latest, and final, chapter in a decade-long legal battle that has followed the rapper for years.

A Case Years In The Making

The controversy first began in 2010, when Wanda Satterthwaite, the late mother of Rymir Satterthwaite, filed a lawsuit in New Jersey alleging that Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was her son's biological father. That case was dismissed in August 2012 after the court ruled it was filed in the wrong state. When Wanda became terminally ill, her friend and Rymir's guardian, Lillie Coley, took over the case in 2011 to continue pursuing what she described as unfinished legal matters on behalf of the family.

In May 2025, Coley filed a new lawsuit in California seeking compensatory damages and restitution. She accused Jay-Z of intentionally causing emotional distress and committing fraud, alleging that he had suppressed evidence, sealed records, and misrepresented his connections to New Jersey. The court, however, found insufficient grounds to proceed and determined that the case could not be refiled.

Jay-Z's Legal Defence

In her filing, Coley claimed Jay-Z had 'negligently concealed and misrepresented material facts' related to earlier proceedings. Her arguments revisited allegations that the music mogul had avoided DNA testing and attempted to hinder legal review. The court, however, reviewed motions from both sides in September and ultimately sided with Jay-Z in its November decision.

According to the order, the presiding judge, Sherilyn Peace Garnett, ruled that Coley's complaint would be dismissed without leave to amend. The judge stated that the case fell under California's anti-SLAPP statute, which allows early dismissal of lawsuits deemed to infringe upon free speech rights. The law protects individuals from meritless cases that could discourage expression or legal participation through costly litigation.

The Role Of The Anti-SLAPP Statute

The anti-SLAPP statute applies when lawsuits arise from protected acts, including statements made during judicial proceedings. Jay-Z's legal team argued that all of Coley's claims were linked to prior court documents, statements, and filings, activities covered under the statute. The court agreed, noting that Coley's assertions were 'premised on written and oral statements made during litigation, as well as conduct in furtherance of these statements'.

Judge Garnett also observed that while Coley had responded to most of the legal points raised in the motion, she did not directly address the anti-SLAPP claim. With that omission, the court granted Jay-Z's motion to dismiss and barred any future amendments. The decision effectively prevents Coley from reopening the matter in California or any other jurisdiction.

A Parallel Case Withdrawn

Rymir Satterthwaite, now 30, had separately filed a federal paternity lawsuit earlier this year. That case was voluntarily withdrawn with prejudice in July, meaning it cannot be refiled. According to documents obtained by E! News, Jay-Z's lawyers described the ongoing claims as 'fabricated allegations' and labelled the long legal campaign as 'decadeslong harassment'.

After the ruling, Coley briefly filed to appeal the decision on 5 November but withdrew the appeal the following day. Jay-Z, who shares three children with wife Beyoncé, has continued to deny all paternity allegations made against him. His legal representatives stated that previous courts had already reviewed and rejected the same claims multiple times.

The Final Word

In a video shared online following his lawsuit's withdrawal, Satterthwaite said he intends to continue pursuing his paternity battle independently, stating that his legal strategy would simply change course.

However, with both his and Coley's cases dismissed with prejudice, legal options appear limited.