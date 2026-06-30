Former NBA player Malik Beasley is at the centre of a sweeping federal gambling case after prosecutors accused him of deliberately manipulating his performances to benefit an alleged sports betting scheme.

The indictment, unsealed on Monday, alleges Beasley worked with former NBA player Ed Davis, an NBA agent and several others to influence prop bets during the 2023–24 season while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Prosecutors claim the scheme generated significant betting profits and involved bribes linked to Beasley's alleged gambling debts. Beasley has denied wrongdoing through his lawyer, insisting the indictment contains allegations rather than proof of guilt.

How the Alleged NBA Prop Betting Scheme Unfolded

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According to the federal indictment, the alleged scheme centred on player prop bets rather than game outcomes. Prosecutors claim Beasley agreed to alter his individual statistics ahead of selected Milwaukee Bucks games so co-conspirators could profit by placing wagers on his performance.

The indictment identifies four games during the 2023–24 season that were allegedly targeted: contests against the Cleveland Cavaliers on 26 January, the Charlotte Hornets on 27 February, the Los Angeles Clippers on 10 March and the Brooklyn Nets on 21 March.

Federal prosecutors allege members of the scheme placed wagers worth more than $75,000 (approximately £56,700) across those games, generating net winnings of more than $121,000 (around £91,400).

Court documents further allege Beasley accepted bribes, often used to reduce or repay gambling debts he allegedly owed to Davis, whom prosecutors describe as acting as Beasley's 'gatekeeper'.

Key Messages and Betting Activity

The indictment includes a series of text messages that prosecutors say demonstrate how the alleged scheme operated.

In one exchange from December 2023, Davis allegedly told Beasley: 'Only way you can beat Vegas is sports betting,' before adding: 'We can make some good money.'

Prosecutors also allege Beasley informed Davis before the Bucks' game against Cleveland that he intended to stay below his rebounding line. Beasley finished the game with three rebounds, falling under the 3.5-rebound betting line offered by some sportsbooks.

Another example cited in the indictment concerns Milwaukee's game against the Clippers in March 2024. Prosecutors allege Beasley planned to go over his rebounding line and secured his fourth rebound with just over one second remaining.

Following the game, one alleged co-conspirator reportedly messaged another, claiming Beasley had collected the rebound after pushing teammate Pat Connaughton aside.

The indictment further alleges tensions emerged after the game against Brooklyn when Beasley allegedly failed to perform as expected. Prosecutors say discussions about continuing the scheme ended shortly after news broke that former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter was under investigation in a separate gambling case.

Malik Beasley Denies Allegations

Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, said arrangements had been made for the former player to surrender voluntarily this week.

'An indictment is not proof of guilt or evidence. It is merely a charge of probable cause,' Haney said in a statement to ESPN. 'The investigation was a year and a half long and we maintain Malik's innocence of all charges.'

The NBA said it is reviewing the indictment and will continue cooperating with federal authorities. League spokesman Mike Bass said the allegations are being treated with the utmost seriousness, while the National Basketball Players Association said it is working to ensure due process rights are protected.

The FBI also said it remains committed to investigating schemes that threaten the integrity of professional sport.

Financial Troubles Provide Additional Context

The federal indictment also highlights Beasley's financial difficulties in recent years.

Court records show he was ordered to pay $1 million (roughly £755,500) to a former agency following a dispute over a marketing advance. He was also evicted from a Detroit apartment after his landlord sued over unpaid rent.

Despite earning nearly $60 million (£45.3 million) during his NBA career, news of the federal investigation emerged while Beasley was reportedly negotiating a three-year, $42 million (£31.7 million) contract with the Detroit Pistons.

Ed Davis and several co-defendants were arrested on Monday, while Beasley is expected to surrender voluntarily. The criminal case will now proceed through the federal court system, where all defendants remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty.