President Donald Trump has ignited fresh controversy after sharing a video on Truth Social that calls for the criminalisation and deportation of Senator Bernie Sanders and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, dramatically escalating his attacks on democratic socialist politicians.

The video, created by conservative radio host Michael Savage, does more than criticise progressive policies. It repeatedly urges action against elected officials because of their political beliefs, making Trump's decision to amplify the message the centre of a growing political storm.

While Trump did not make the remarks himself, his decision to share the video has drawn attention because it exposed the message to his millions of followers and placed it squarely in the national political conversation.

What The Video Actually Says

Savage's 49-minute video, originally posted on 4 July, argues that democratic socialist candidates are pushing America towards communism by promising government-funded programmes and expanding the role of the state.

Throughout the broadcast, he repeatedly singles out Mamdani and Sanders while calling for extraordinary action against them.

'These are hardcore communist bastards who must be stopped, criminalised and deported,' Savage says while discussing Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists.

He later intensifies his rhetoric by naming Sanders directly.

'Mamdani, Sen. Bernie Sanders and the other scum who should be criminalised and deported, I'll send them to Uganda... before they spread the cancer.'

Later in the video, Savage doubles down.

'Right now, we have open Marxists in high places in America. Every one of them must be criminalised and deported. I'm not mincing words, I don't care what the courts say.'

Those remarks have become the focal point of the controversy after Trump shared the video without publicly distancing himself from its language.

Why Trump's Post Matters

Politicians frequently share videos from supporters, but critics argue this case is different because the video advocates criminalising and deporting elected officials over their political ideology.

That distinction has fuelled debate over whether Trump's post merely amplified a political opinion or gave added visibility to rhetoric that many see as crossing a significant line.

The video also references reviving the House Un-American Activities Committee, the congressional body best known for investigating alleged communist influence during the Cold War. The committee became closely associated with the McCarthy era, making any calls for its return politically sensitive.

Trump's Escalating Attacks On Mamdani

The post is particularly striking because of Trump's changing relationship with Zohran Mamdani.

After Mamdani emerged as a major political figure in New York, Trump initially struck a cordial tone during a White House meeting. In recent months, however, the president has increasingly portrayed him as the face of what he calls America's growing socialist movement.

That shift reflects Trump's broader campaign against progressive Democrats, whom he has repeatedly accused of promoting communist ideas under a different name.

Speaking in the Oval Office last month, Trump said, 'They use the word social democrat because it sounds so nice, but it's really communism you're talking about.'

He has also argued that candidates embracing democratic socialism are making promises that are impossible to deliver while accusing the movement of pushing the Democratic Party further to the left.

The Debate Beyond The Headlines

The dispute comes as democratic socialist candidates continue gaining attention across the country, prompting debate within the Democratic Party over its future direction.

Some Democrats see the movement as a response to concerns over housing costs, healthcare and affordability. Others fear that embracing more progressive policies could alienate moderate voters in closely contested elections.

Polling reflects that divide. A recent Economist/YouGov survey found that about one in three Americans said they would support a democratic socialist candidate, while 45 per cent said they would not. Views on socialism itself also remain closely split, highlighting why the issue continues to dominate political debate.

At the time of writing, neither Sanders nor Mamdani had publicly responded to Trump's decision to share the video.

Whether supporters view the post as another attack on democratic socialism or critics see it as an endorsement of inflammatory rhetoric, the controversy has once again thrust Trump, Sanders and Mamdani into the centre of America's political divide.

More than anything, the episode underscores how a single social media post can shape the national conversation. By amplifying a video calling for the criminalisation and deportation of two prominent political figures, Trump has reignited debate over political discourse, ideological division and the limits of campaign rhetoric in an already deeply polarised United States.