Journalist James Ball has accused Donald Trump of presiding over a string of failing $600 million (£453.52 million) vanity projects in Washington, D.C., claiming in a column published this week that the US president's flagship renovations and foreign policy moves have left him appearing 'foolish and weak' on the global stage.

Ball's critique in The i Paper follows a series of controversies surrounding Trump's second term initiatives, including a proposed overhaul of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and an ambitious White House ballroom project. Both have faced legal, political and financial scrutiny, with questions mounting over cost, oversight and feasibility.

Multi-Million Vanity Projects Under Fire

Ball argues that Trump's approach to large-scale projects mirrors what he describes as a pattern of overreach and under-delivery. Writing in his column, he said the president 'waded into a complex problem that successive administrations failed to address' before declaring he alone could fix it, only to 'fall flat on his face.'

At the centre of the criticism is the planned White House ballroom, reportedly expected to cost $600 million (£453.52 million). While the administration has insisted the development would not rely on taxpayer funding, records indicate federal agencies could be responsible for more than half the total, approximately $307 million (£232.05 million).

The Kennedy Center episode has added to the scrutiny. Trump's attempt to push through a two-year closure for renovations was halted after legal challenges, with a judge ordering construction to stop and requiring the removal of Trump's name from the building. Ball pointed to the episode as emblematic of a broader failure to navigate institutional constraints.

'The President had to remove his name from the Kennedy Centre, laws keep tripping him up and now he can't even keep his pool clean,' Ball wrote, referencing a separate issue involving maintenance problems at a White House reflecting pool.

There is a sharper edge to Ball's argument when he links domestic setbacks to international policy. He suggests Trump's efforts to assert control over global flashpoints, including attempts to reopen shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz following US and Israeli military actions, have produced limited results. The comparison is deliberate, if slightly cutting. Big promises, messy outcomes.

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'Foolish And Weak' Narrative Gains Traction

Ball's language is unusually blunt even by opinion column standards. He describes Trump as behaving less like a conventional head of state and more like an 'incompetent children's TV villain,' arguing that a lack of restraint and understanding is shaping both policy and presentation.

'Trump sees himself as a strongman and wants the world to see him in the same way,' Ball wrote. 'He thinks Congress and the Supreme Court work for him. Laws are things he gets to write, not things he has to follow.'

That characterisation has begun circulating more widely online. Clips and excerpts from the column have been shared across X and Reddit, where users have debated whether the criticism reflects genuine policy failures or political bias.

Some posts echo Ball's frustration with stalled projects and rising costs, while others dismiss the commentary as partisan framing. Either way, the traction suggests the narrative is sticking, at least in certain corners of the internet.

There is also the question of timing. Trump's renewed focus on construction and legacy projects in Washington has been framed by allies as an attempt to leave a lasting imprint on the capital. Ball sees something else entirely, describing a president 'in a rush' to cement a legacy that risks backfiring.

'It is a lot harder to project that image when you can't even manage a home renovation,' he wrote, adding that Trump's desire for 'a legacy in marble' may end up undermined by visible missteps.

The Critique Extending to Trump's Other Endeavours

The critique extends to Trump's long-standing branding instincts. Ball notes that as a property developer, Trump 'slapped his name in huge gold letters on almost every building he constructed,' suggesting that the same impulse now shapes his presidency, often to its detriment.

Not everyone accepts that framing wholesale. Supporters continue to argue that bureaucratic resistance and legal obstruction have slowed projects that would otherwise deliver long-term benefits.

No formal response from the White House to Ball's column has been cited in the source material, and without direct rebuttal, the criticism stands largely uncontested in this instance.

Still, the numbers attached to the ballroom project alone have raised eyebrows, particularly given the gap between public assurances and reported federal exposure. That tension, between promise and paperwork, may ultimately prove harder to dismiss than any columnist's phrasing.