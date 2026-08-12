Jenna Ortega's latest relationship speculation has taken a much darker turn, with a new blind item claiming the actress has undergone a dramatic change since becoming involved with a man described as a 'serial abuser'.

The Blind Item Behind the New Claims

The latest allegations appeared in a July 29 blind item identifying an unnamed actress through the description of the 'middle-of-the-week character', an apparent reference to Ortega and her role as Wednesday Addams.

The item claims that since becoming involved with the alleged 'serial abuser', the actress has experienced a noticeable physical and behavioural change. It alleges that she has lost 'a significant amount of weight' and become dependent on cigarettes and alcohol.

The most serious allegation concerns drugs, with the blind item claiming the man has been trying to introduce the actress to them. It further alleges that her performance on the television show has become 'lacklustre', supposedly contributing to delays in production.

There is no independent evidence provided to substantiate those claims. They should therefore be treated as allegations rather than established facts.

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Blind Item #12



Since dating the serial abuser, the actress who plays the middle-of-the-week character has not only lost a significant amount of weight but has also become dependent on cigarettes and alcohol, even indulging in drugs which the serial… — CRAZY DAYS AND NIGHTS (@CrazyDaysPoster) July 29, 2026

Elias Rønnenfelt Romance

The blind item follows months of speculation surrounding Ortega and Rønnenfelt, the 34-year-old frontman of Danish rock band Iceage. The pair have been repeatedly linked since late 2025, although Ortega has not publicly confirmed that they are romantically involved.

Public attention intensified after the pair were seen together, prompting renewed scrutiny of Rønnenfelt's past. In particular, critics revisited controversial artwork associated with Iceage when he was young, including imagery that has been linked online to neo-Nazi and fascist symbolism.

Rønnenfelt has previously rejected the suggestion that he or Iceage are right-wing, saying the band had no sympathy for that ideology. He has also expressed regret over other controversies connected to the band's history.

That history has helped fuel online criticism of Ortega's reported relationship, even though the actress herself has largely remained silent about her private life.

Earlier Blind Items Have Also Named the Pair

The latest claims are not appearing in isolation. Earlier blind items from the same gossip source have also attempted to identify Ortega as the actress involved with the alleged 'serial abuser'.

One April blind item explicitly named 'Jenna Ortega/Elias Rønnenfelt/Percy Hynes White' after claiming that the actress was dating an alleged abuser and attempting to keep the relationship hidden.

Another July item alleged that while the actress was filming the Netflix series in Dublin, her alleged boyfriend was partying with models in Copenhagen and cheating on her. That claim was also presented without independent evidence.

The repeated use of Ortega and Rønnenfelt's names has therefore created a growing online narrative around the pair, but the source's blind-item format means the allegations cannot be treated as verified reporting.

Ortega's Weight and Work Are Now Under Scrutiny

The drug and alcohol claims have also become entangled with separate online discussion about Ortega's appearance. Fans have recently commented on photographs and videos in which the actress appeared noticeably slimmer, with some expressing concern about her weight.

There is no confirmed evidence that Ortega has been introduced to drugs by Rønnenfelt, that substance use has affected her work or that her reported weight loss is connected to the alleged relationship.