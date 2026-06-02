Jennifer Aniston is reportedly considering publishing a long-rumoured memoir that could finally offer her own account of some of Hollywood's most scrutinised personal moments, including her 2005 divorce from Brad Pitt and the fallout surrounding his subsequent relationship with Angelina Jolie.

According to Heatworld, the 57-year-old actress is weighing up a tell-all book deal that sources suggest could command an advance of up to $20 million.

Speculation about Aniston writing a memoir has circulated for years. Despite decades in the spotlight, the Friends star has largely resisted the celebrity publishing trend, preferring carefully managed interviews over lengthy public reflections on her private life. That restraint has only heightened interest in what she might reveal should she decide to tell her story herself.

Tell-All Could Revisit Hollywood's Most Famous Split

Few celebrity breakups have generated the lasting fascination surrounding Aniston's marriage to Pitt. The pair separated in 2005 after five years together, shortly after Pitt met Angelina Jolie while filming Mr & Mrs Smith. Allegations that a romance developed before the marriage ended have followed all three actors ever since.

Pitt has consistently rejected claims that he was unfaithful, describing suggestions of a secret affair as false. Yet according to the report, people close to Aniston believe only she can fully explain how she experienced that period.

A source claimed Aniston possesses an unusually rich personal archive from a life lived under constant public scrutiny. Beyond her years on Friends, the source suggested that any memoir would inevitably attract attention for its treatment of her divorce, her relationship with her late mother, Nancy Dow, and her experiences navigating intense media scrutiny at the height of tabloid culture.

Interest in the project is likely fuelled by comments Aniston herself has made in recent years. In a candid interview in 2022, she discussed her fertility struggles, revealing unsuccessful IVF attempts and speaking openly about coming to terms with not becoming a parent. The honesty of those remarks drew widespread attention and was seen by many fans as one of her most personal public disclosures.

She has also reflected on the media frenzy surrounding what was frequently portrayed as a love triangle involving Pitt and Jolie. Looking back, Aniston acknowledged how deeply the experience affected her, while recognising that the events had become inseparable from her public identity.

Tell-All Said To Reflect A New Stage In Her Life

The reported shift comes as Aniston appears to be entering a more settled chapter personally. Last year, she was linked publicly to wellness author Jim Curtis, and sources quoted in the report suggest he has played a significant role in encouraging greater self-reflection.

Curtis, who has written several self-development books, is said to have spoken openly about the benefits of documenting personal experiences. According to the claims, that perspective has influenced Aniston as she considers whether to transform years of private journaling into a publishable memoir.

The actress has long been associated with wellness practices, mindfulness and personal growth. Those close to her reportedly believe she now feels more comfortable discussing the challenges that shaped her life rather than simply presenting polished public versions of events.

That may ultimately prove the most difficult part of any memoir. Celebrity autobiographies often succeed when they reveal vulnerability rather than merely recount achievements. One source suggested Aniston's greatest hurdle would be relinquishing the desire to appear flawless and instead embracing the insecurities and setbacks that have accompanied her success.

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The actress certainly has no shortage of material. Alongside global fame, she has endured family estrangement, two high-profile divorces, relentless tabloid scrutiny and the devastating loss of former co-star Matthew Perry in 2023. Whether she chooses to explore those experiences in full remains unknown.

For now, the prospect of a Jennifer Aniston memoir remains just that, a prospect. Yet in an industry where carefully guarded narratives often outlive the people at their centre, the possibility that one of Hollywood's most recognisable stars could finally tell her own story is enough to keep publishers and readers watching closely.