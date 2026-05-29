Jennifer Lopez told viewers she 'should have done it sooner' as she discussed her divorce from Ben Affleck on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, confirming that she is now happily single and reflecting bluntly on the end of their high-profile marriage.

The Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce has played out in public for years, long before court papers were filed. The pair first became 'Bennifer' in the early 2000s, called off an engagement in 2004, then stunned Hollywood by rekindling their romance in 2021. They married in 2022 and, in a move that raised eyebrows at the time, Lopez filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary in 2024. Since then, both have offered carefully worded explanations that revealed little and reassured no one that the story was truly finished.

On Kimmel's sofa, Lopez appeared to drop the guard. The host began gently enough, asking whether she was single. 'I am,' she replied. Before he could continue, she cut in with the line that drew a sharp reaction in the studio: 'I should have done it sooner.' The audience gasped, then broke into applause, as if she had said what many had been thinking.

Lopez seemed to know exactly how provocative it sounded. 'I've been doing it all wrong!' she added, repeating the line for emphasis. It was a blunt summary of what she has been edging towards in recent interviews without naming Affleck directly, suggesting that the issue lies less with love itself than with the patterns she has repeated and the partners she has chosen.

A Pattern Of Pain

The latest comments came after a more guarded but still pointed admission from Lopez during an October interview with Howard Stern. Without mentioning Affleck or any former fiancé by name, she said she had 'never truly been loved.' She went on to say that while she has certainly loved others, the men in her life 'weren't capable' of loving her in return.

'They don't have it in them. They need to appreciate the little person inside of them. They need to love them,' she said then, hinting at emotional wounds and unresolved issues on the other side of the relationship. Taken together with Wednesday night's confession, the picture she is sketching is less about scandal and more about a slow, grinding mismatch.

Affleck, meanwhile, has pushed back against any search for a single dramatic cause behind the divorce. Speaking to GQ in April last year, he warned against over-interpretation. 'There's a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something,' he said. In his view, the truth was 'much more quotidian' than the public might like to imagine.

'There's no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue,' Affleck insisted. 'There is no, "This is what happened." It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do.' His account is almost aggressively ordinary, a deliberate contrast to the spectacle that has followed them since the first paparazzi pictures two decades ago.

Life After Bennifer

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If Affleck prefers to normalise things, Lopez now seems intent on reframing them. She is on the promotional trail for her new Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance, yet it is her off screen life that keeps drawing attention. Earlier in the month, she bristled when Today host Craig Melvin steered their chat towards the divorce, chastising him for drifting from the subject at hand. On Kimmel's show, she chose to lean in instead, perhaps deciding that controlled candour beats constant deflection.

Once the gasp over her 'should have done it sooner' remark subsided, Kimmel moved on to lighter territory, asking whether she would ever consider becoming the next lead on ABC's The Bachelorette. The question was framed as a joke, riffing on the network's decision to cancel a season fronted by Mormon Wives personality Taylor Frankie Paul after a domestic violence video emerged.

Lopez did not hesitate. 'Are you crazy? I'm not doing anything to ruin how I feel right now,' she laughed, calling single life 'fantastic.' It was one of the few moments in the segment when she sounded genuinely relaxed, unconcerned by the idea that a global star and twice-divorced romantic lead must always be looking for the next chapter.

Kimmel pressed a little further, teasing that, given her fame, 'it seems too hard for you to meet people otherwise.' Lopez brushed off the concern. 'I'll meet somebody somewhere one day,' she said. 'If they're good enough. I don't know.' It was part shrug, part line in the sand, a reminder that ending things with Affleck may have taken longer than she now believes it should have, but that the bar has risen from here.

Nothing about any future relationship is confirmed, and Lopez's remarks on Kimmel's sofa should be read as personal reflection rather than hard fact about what went on behind closed doors. What is clear is that she is choosing to describe the divorce as a lesson learned rather than a wound to conceal, even if that honesty still has the power to draw a gasp.