Katie Price has told friends she wants a divorce from Lee Andrews after the latest twist in their fast-unravelling marriage, and she is said to be desperate for a face-to-face confrontation with the man she briefly believed had vanished in Dubai. Katie Price, Lee Andrews, and the story turns on her claim that the relationship has left her humiliated, anxious and finally ready to walk away.

The saga moved in January when Price, 48, revealed she had married for a fourth time after meeting Andrews, 41, online and flying to Dubai to see him, with the pair getting engaged within hours. What followed was a tangle of rumours, denials and increasingly odd public statements, with Andrews' name dragged through accusations from former partners that he denies, while Price found herself explaining a marriage that barely had time to settle before it began to wobble.

Katie Price makes drastic social media decision after admitting she thought husband Lee Andrews 'was dead'https://t.co/bb7c3W80OS — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 29, 2026

Read more How Did Lee Andrews Disappear? Katie Price Insists Husband Moved to Black Site Hidden Detention Centre in Dubai How Did Lee Andrews Disappear? Katie Price Insists Husband Moved to Black Site Hidden Detention Centre in Dubai

The Missing-Husband Drama

The latest account suggests Price is furious not simply because Andrews disappeared from view, but because she spent days fearing something much worse had happened to him. According to an insider quoted by Heat, he called her to say he was in prison, a conversation that at least reassured her he was alive, though it did little to calm the anger building underneath the relief.

Katie Price says missing husband Lee Andrews has been found after dramatic call from Dubai prison https://t.co/TqOVsLSjwQ pic.twitter.com/wcxrVVBGsY — Standard News (@standardnews) May 27, 2026

That source said Price felt 'totally humiliated' and 'devastated,' adding that she had genuinely been afraid Andrews might be dead. Those are strong words, and they matter because this story has been soaked in half-truths from the start. Price has not just been dealing with a missing husband, but with a public mess in which every fresh claim seemed to undermine the last one.

The Dubai Confusion

The news came after Andrews did not fly back to the UK with Price, setting off rumours that he had been hit with a travel ban by Dubai authorities, something often associated with allegations of financial wrongdoing. Andrews denied that suggestion and promised to clear the air in a live interview on Good Morning Britain, but he never turned up, saying he had last-minute work before communications stopped altogether.

Katie Price’s 'missing' husband Lee Andrews fails to appear after Dubai prison release claims https://t.co/BF7atnmwpI pic.twitter.com/jeh2v62tU2 — Tyla (@Tyla) June 2, 2026

Three days later, Price posted a frantic YouTube video saying Andrews was missing and may have been kidnapped. She claimed he had FaceTimed her wearing a hood and handcuffs, a detail that understandably lit up social media and prompted plenty of scepticism too.

Then the family arguments began in earnest. Andrews' mother accused Price of exploiting the situation, while his father, Peter, said in a statement that Andrews had been arrested. Price dismissed that as 'fake news' and stuck to her kidnapping claims, which only deepened the sense that nobody involved was telling the full story, or perhaps even the same story.

Katie Price, Lee Andrews And The Fallout

Eventually, Andrews called Price from jail, saying he had been arrested for spying. That version did not hold for long. Dubai authorities later said he was being held over a civil matter, a clarification that poured more confusion into an already murky account and left Price with another painful adjustment to make.

Katie Price reveals the first conversation she had with husband Lee Andrews as he calls her from Dubai prison after being 'arrested for spying' https://t.co/VRctBZwET5 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 27, 2026

Critics also seized on the fact that, between updates about Andrews' disappearance, Price was promoting CBD oil and gummies from her wellness range, while a light-hearted video with Olivia Attwood, in which they joked about missing husbands, did little to improve the optics. In the age of social media, sympathy can curdle fast, and this story has been no exception.

According to the same insider, Price now feels her husband's family is trying to shift blame on to her, and she is especially angry at what she sees as a pattern of public damage being done in her name. She is 'in bits' and has been through 'an emotional roller coaster of worry, confusion, humiliation and now anger,' a line that sounds dramatic until one remembers just how bizarre this episode has been.

What remains clear is that Price wants answers before anything else. She is said to believe a direct confrontation is the only way to get them, and that once she has faced Andrews properly, she can move towards divorce and be rid of the whole affair.

Several parts of the saga remain unconfirmed or contested, and that should be borne in mind before taking any single version as settled fact. The most authoritative details in the reporting are the public statements, the Dubai authorities' civil matter explanation and the fact that Price herself has now been left publicly weighing a marriage that appears to have turned on her at speed.