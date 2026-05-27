Jennifer Aniston is reportedly considering an 'impromptu' wedding with boyfriend Jim Curtis during an upcoming trip to Mexico, according to Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail, quoting unnamed sources, suggests the pair may mark their one-year anniversary with a small, last-minute ceremony in Los Cabos. The report builds on a string of recent claims about the couple's relationship, which has been framed as increasingly serious over the past year.

Aniston, 57, has kept her private life largely out of public view since her divorce from Justin Theroux, and before that, Brad Pitt, while Curtis, who shares a teenage son with ex-wife Rachel Napolitano, has remained relatively low-profile.

Wedding Talk Circulates Ahead Of Mexico Trip

According to the report, Aniston and Curtis are planning a stay at the One and Only Palmilla resort in Los Cabos to celebrate their anniversary. It is there, insiders claim, that the idea of an informal wedding has begun to surface, though nothing has been formally confirmed by either party.

One unnamed source cited by Star magazine, as relayed by the Daily Mail, claimed that Aniston has been 'hinting' at a spontaneous ceremony with only close friends. The same source described her as 'beyond excited' about the trip, adding that Mexico holds particular appeal due to its proximity to Los Angeles and the relative ease of arranging a short, private gathering.

The suggestion is that, should it happen, the event would be deliberately understated. The source characterised it as a beachside affair with minimal structure, more in line with a personal celebration than a traditional wedding. There is also mention of a larger gathering potentially taking place later at Aniston's Bel-Air home, reportedly valued at $21 million.

Still, none of these details has been independently verified, and neither Aniston nor Curtis has publicly addressed the claims. As with much celebrity relationship reporting rooted in unnamed sources, the picture remains speculative.

Changing View On Marriage Raises Questions

What gives the rumour some traction is the apparent shift in Aniston's previously stated views on marriage. In a 2022 interview with Allure, she said she had no interest in remarrying, a position that at the time appeared definitive. That stance now sits uneasily alongside more recent tabloid narratives suggesting she sees Curtis as a long-term partner.

Another earlier report, again attributed to unnamed sources, claimed Aniston feels 'confident' Curtis is the partner she had been waiting for, describing her approach as patient rather than impulsive. Whether that reflects her actual thinking or simply the tone of celebrity coverage is difficult to determine.

There is also a practical dimension often overlooked in such reports. Aniston has navigated two highly publicised marriages and divorces, both of which attracted intense scrutiny. Any decision to remarry, particularly in a low-key setting, could be read as a deliberate move to avoid repeating that cycle of attention.

Curtis, for his part, brings a different personal context, including his role as a father. That factor alone may influence whether the couple chooses to formalise their relationship publicly or privately, if at all.

The logistics described in the report, including chartering flights for a small group of guests from Burbank to Mexico for a brief stay, are plausible but remain unconfirmed.

The idea of a tightly controlled guest list aligns with Aniston's well-documented preference for privacy, though again, it rests entirely on second-hand accounts.

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At this stage, there is no official indication that a wedding is planned, imminent or even under consideration beyond these reports.

The reliance on anonymous sources and the absence of direct statements from those involved mean the claims should be treated with caution.

What can be said with greater certainty is that Aniston continues to attract intense public interest whenever her personal life enters the public eye, particularly when it intersects with familiar narratives about past relationships and the possibility of new beginnings.