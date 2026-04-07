Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton confirmed their romance publicly on Monday, 6 April 2026, via an Instagram Reel posted by the F1 driver. The clip captures the couple at the Daikoku Parking Area in Tokyo, Japan, with Hamilton navigating his red Ferrari F40 while Kardashian rides in the passenger seat. 'That's insane,' Kardashian exclaimed at one point.

​'HERE WE GO AGAIN 🇯🇵 TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III,' Hamilton captioned the Instagram reel shared on 6 April, with the song 'Victory Lap' in the background. It featured the couple enjoying the speed and thrill, showing Kardashian also in the car at the end of the video clip, where she said, 'That's insane,' as shared by People.

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​The reel featured Hamilton driving a vintage red Ferrari F40, racing and drifting around Tokyo's famed Daikoku Parking Area, a popular car meet spot.

The clip captured the moment as the couple zipped through the streets during his visit to Japan. It also marked the first time either has publicly acknowledged their relationship on social media.

​ Family-Themed Tokyo Vacation

​The post appears to be part of a trip the pair took together in Japan, where Kardashian was joined by three of her children, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, as well as her sister, Khloé Kardashian.

​People reported in March that an insider confirmed Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were Tokyo-bound for a vacation, and that her younger kids were joining her, along with Khloé Kardashian and her children, True and Tatum, 3 and 7 years old, respectively.​

Timeline of Public Appearances and Rumours

​Before the 6 April Instagram reel made their relationship public, there had been visible signs of growing closeness between Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton that sparked ongoing interest online.

​Speculations began when the SKIMS founder and the F1 driver were seen in a video obtained by TMZ making their way to a hotel in Paris. A source for People later confirmed it was 'a romantic meetup,' adding that they had arrived in Europe via a private jet.

​Reports indicate the two had been seen together in public settings earlier in the year, intensifying speculation about their connection. In February and March, the pair were spotted at high-profile events, including Super Bowl LX, where they appeared together and drew attention from bystanders and media alike.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian in Tokyo last night! pic.twitter.com/bx3BSQuymR — deni (@fiagirly) March 25, 2026

​Additional sightings and social media interactions in early 2026 also played into the narrative. Both celebrities shared photos from a weekend getaway in Arizona, including images from Lake Powell that showed them spending relaxed, personal time together.

​These appearances, alongside the reel shared by Hamilton that captured them in a Ferrari in Tokyo, helped shift the story from rumours to an acknowledged public relationship.

​Kim Kardashian's life has always unfolded in the public eye, from her family's reality TV fame to her business ventures. Yet, her relationship with Lewis Hamilton remained private for some time, allowing only room for speculation from fans. Kim is now showing a more intimate side as she balances romance, motherhood, and career under the spotlight.

​British seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, one of the most celebrated drivers in history, has largely kept his personal life private. Over the years, Hamilton has been linked to a few high-profile relationships, yet he tends to maintain discretion. His most widely publicised romance was with PCD singer Nicole Scherzinger, an on-and-off relationship that spanned from 2007 to 2015.