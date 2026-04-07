Offset is in stable condition in hospital after being shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday 6 April, police and a representative for the rapper confirmed, addressing mounting online speculation about his wellbeing.

The news emerged late on Monday that Offset, born Kiari Cephus, had been rushed from the casino complex to hospital. As gossip sites and social media circulated unverified reports, law enforcement and the rapper's team said his injuries were not life-threatening and that he remained conscious and under treatment.

In a statement to TMZ, a representative for the three-time Grammy-nominated artist said he was 'fine' and 'currently at the hospital receiving medical care,' adding that Offset was 'stable and being closely monitored.' No further medical details were provided, and there was no immediate comment from Offset himself.

Read more Offset Dead Rumours Spread After Being Shot at Hard Rock Casino — Here's What We Know Offset Dead Rumours Spread After Being Shot at Hard Rock Casino — Here's What We Know

Seminole County Police, speaking to TMZ, said officers were called to 'an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.' The force added that officers responded immediately and 'the situation was quickly contained.' Two people were detained at the scene and a formal investigation is under way.

The department emphasised that 'the site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.' The statement underscored the sensitivity of the situation, as the Hard Rock complex is one of Florida's most visited casinos. A high-profile shooting on its doorstep is likely to have unsettled both regular guests and fans of the rapper observing from afar.

Offset Alive and 'All Smiles' Before Florida Casino Shooting

Eyewitnesses described a stark contrast between Offset's calm before the incident and the panic that followed outside the Florida casino. A witness told TMZ the rapper was near an exit inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at about 7:10 p.m., speaking on the phone and glancing towards the valet area.

Fans recognised him and approached, and he appeared relaxed, chatty and happy to pose for photos, even smiling for one admirer.

There were no obvious signs of a confrontation, the witness said, although that account has not been independently verified. Shortly afterwards, outside the building, violence erupted and Offset was struck by a bullet. Police have not yet revealed what they believe triggered the attack, who fired the shot, or whether the incident was targeted.

As of the latest update, no charges have been announced and the identities of the two people detained have not been released. Nothing has been confirmed about a possible motive, so any claims beyond official statements should be treated as speculation rather than fact.

With so little confirmed information, rumours spread rapidly. Within hours, 'Is Offset alive?' was trending, a stark reminder of how quickly fans brace for the worst in celebrity incidents.

Offset Shooting Reopens Wounds From Migos' Turbulent Years

The question 'Is Offset alive?' carries added weight because of Migos' recent history. Monday's shooting is not just another celebrity incident; it echoes a group tragedy that never fully resolved.

Offset is the second member of the Atlanta trio to be shot in just over three years. In November 2022, bandmate Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston, Texas, at the age of 28. That killing effectively ended Migos as an active group, although the three had begun to drift apart prior to the tragedy.

Formed in 2008 by Offset, Takeoff and Quavo, Migos spent the next decade reshaping mainstream rap with tracks such as 'Bad and Boujee' and 'Walk It Talk It.'

Collaborations with Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B dominated charts and playlists, bringing trap music from the American South to the global pop mainstream and cementing the trio's distinctive ad lib-heavy style.

After Takeoff's death, Migos disbanded and Offset focused on his solo work, building on the persona he had established on the 2017 joint project 'Without Warning' with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. The album delivered 'Ric Flair Drip,' still his highest‑charting solo track and a staple on club playlists and streaming services.

Offset is the estranged husband of rapper Cardi B, who filed for divorce in 2024 after seven years of marriage. The couple share three children: Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and 18‑month‑old Blossom. Cardi B also has a four‑month‑old son with ex Stefon Diggs. For a man whose family life has been closely followed online, news of another shooting inevitably resonates with both relatives and fans.

There is no confirmation yet that Cardi B has visited him in hospital or issued a public comment. The only official line from his camp is that he remains stable and under observation. It is limited reassurance, but for supporters who remember Takeoff's name trending for tragic reasons, it marks an important difference.

Police have not established the full circumstances of the attack outside the Florida casino, and there is no indication of when Offset will be discharged. Authorities and representatives confirm that he survived the shooting, remains in hospital, and is being closely monitored — a grim event, but not a repeat of the tragedy that claimed Takeoff.