Jessica Simpson is reportedly moving forward with her personal life after her split from husband Eric Johnson, with new reports linking the singer to a younger musician and roadie, Thomas Eisenhood.

According to OK! Magazine, the 45-year-old singer has begun dating the 33-year-old audio engineer, who is based in Nashville, marking a new chapter after the end of her eleven years marriage. Sources suggest the pair have grown close in recent months and were introduced through mutual connections in the music industry.

A source said that Simpson is 'happy' and focusing on her future, adding: 'She's in a great place, excited for her future.'

Who is Thomas Eisenhood?

Thomas Eisenhood has built a career behind the scenes in music. Based in Nashville, Eisenhood completed a bachelor's degree in psychology at Loyola University New Orleans in 2015 and worked as a network technician for Brandon Bielstein Computer Services, before transitioning into his current career in touring and audio engineering.

He is also an audio engineer at a live music venue, The Basement Nashville, and has performed with The Band Loula since 2025. Before that, he was part of The Stoop Kids, a band that has since disbanded.

Alongside his technical work, Eisenhood has shared glimpses of his musical side online, in a post which Simpson reportedly interacted with, including a video where he played saxophone on tour. In the caption, he wrote: 'I've got to give a huge shout out to @thebandloula for not only letting me get up and play some sax on our last show of tour, but encouraging me to despite my own misgivings about it.' adding that the experience was 'extremely special.'

A life of travel and touring

Beyond his work in music, Eisenhood appears to have a passion for travel, often sharing moments from his time on the road. His social media features trips across the United States, including visits to places such as Arizona, New York City and Aruba.

In one post reflecting on a tour, he shared: '(Mostly) chronological order of the west coast tour with @old97s – way more snow than expected... But we had an absolute blast despite the nagging injuries, illnesses, lost and/or stolen bags etc.'

Life after Eric Johnson

The reported relationship comes more than a year after Simpson's split from former NFL player Eric Johnson, with whom she shares three children.

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In recent years, according to The Sun, Jessica Simpson relocated to Nashville, a move she previously described as a way to focus her music.

Speaking about the decision, she explained in an interview to The Cut: 'As mothers, we're people pleasers. We want to make sure everybody's happy, nobody's crying. We come last here in L.A. I needed to go somewhere where I was first. Not that I didn't think of my children.'

The singer has since been working on new music and embracing a quieter lifestyle away from Los Angeles, while continuing to co-parent her three children with ex-husband, Eric Johnson.

Reports also suggest that Eisenhood lives relatively close to Simpson in Nashville.