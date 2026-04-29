Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts has reached a major milestone in her pregnancy journey and opened up about a harrowing health scare at 22 weeks pregnant. The 40-year-old star, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Mitch Hahn, revealed she underwent emergency surgery to 'help keep the baby in'.

Now at 34 weeks, Roberts has shared her relief at reaching the final stretch of her pregnancy, offering fans an insight into the challenges she has faced. Her account sheds light on the medical urgency behind her sudden departure from the West End musical Hadestown earlier this year.

Surgery at 22 Weeks

Taking to Instagram to share a series of 'bump-date' photographs, Roberts expressed a profound sense of relief at reaching the latter stages of her third trimester.

The singer had been noticeably quiet following her sudden departure from the West End musical Hadestown earlier this year, but she has now clarified the medical urgency behind that decision.

'I've been under instruction not to do much since I had the surgery at 22 weeks to help keep baby in,' Roberts told her followers. 'Hitting that 34-week mark was a big relief. I now only have a few weeks left. Safe to say, this last bit is not the easiest is it?!'

As reported by The Mirror, the surgery occurred in January, shortly after Roberts and Hahn announced they were expecting. At the time, the singer told fans she was 'heartbroken' to leave her role as Persephone in the hit musical but stressed that the situation was 'completely out of her control' as she had to follow strict medical advice.

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The Procedure

Roberts referred to the operation as a 'small surgical procedure' but didn't reveal which surgery she had undergone. Its timing at 22 weeks is often associated with a cervical cerclage.

This is a treatment used to prevent late miscarriage or premature birth by reinforcing the cervix with a stitch. According to the Cleveland Clinic, such interventions are critical for expectant mothers showing signs that the baby may arrive far too early.

Since the operation, the Brit Award-winning artist has been balancing the physical toll of a high-risk pregnancy with the excitement of impending motherhood. 'In one breath, it will be nice to feel more comfortable again but I will also really miss my bump and having this tiny little thing in there,' she added.

Journey to Motherhood

The pregnancy was first announced on Christmas Day 2025, with Roberts sharing that she and Hahn had been 'keeping a secret' for five months. The couple, who have been together since 2022, reportedly became engaged during a trip to the south of France in the summer of 2024.

Throughout her recovery and subsequent bed rest, Roberts has been met with a wave of support from her Girls Aloud bandmates Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, and Nadine Coyle, as well as other industry friends like Perrie Edwards and Laura Whitmore.

The singer, originally from Runcorn, rose to fame in 2002 on Popstars: The Rivals. After a record-breaking career with Girls Aloud and a successful solo stint, this new chapter marks a deeply personal milestone. With only a few weeks left until her due date, Roberts appears focused on rest and the safe arrival of her 'little one' this spring.