US Representative Jimmy Gomez has announced his resignation from Congress after a House Ethics Committee report found 'substantial evidence' that he engaged in unwelcome sexual conduct with a female congressional aide.

Gomez announced his resignation on Monday after the bipartisan committee published its findings. The California Democrat said he would leave office on 1 December, weeks before his term was due to end in January following his re-election defeat.

The panel concluded that Gomez violated House rules prohibiting unwanted sexual advances and sexual conduct towards congressional employees. Its report said his behaviour could have constituted 'criminal misdemeanour sexual abuse', although the committee did not make a criminal finding.

Gomez disputed the conclusions but acknowledged the seriousness of the findings.

'I have strong disagreements with the committee's report and its conclusions,' he said. However, he added that he saw 'no other alternative than to resign, effective Dec. 1'.

Ethics Committee Details Alleged Encounters

The report centred on allegations made by a former congressional aide, who was in her mid-20s at the time of the incidents in 2024.

She told investigators that Gomez made two unwanted sexual advances. During an evening out at a Washington bar in February, he allegedly put his hand under her skirt and penetrated her with his fingers without her consent.

Months later, in July, she said Gomez invited her to his congressional office during an evening vote. When she attempted to leave, he allegedly grabbed her arm, caressed her back and tried to kiss her.

Gomez initially told the committee that he had only kissed the woman. He later acknowledged sexual contact but maintained that the encounters were consensual. The aide disputed his account, telling investigators that neither encounter had been consensual.

Panel Says Staffer's Account Was Credible

The committee said it considered the woman's testimony credible and concluded that Gomez had reason to know she had not consented. It also criticised him for failing to recognise the power imbalance between a member of Congress and a congressional employee.

The aide's lawyers, Lisa Banks and Sarah Nesbitt, said Gomez had sexually harassed and assaulted their client, adding that his conduct had damaged her hopes of pursuing a career in public service.

The committee said it published its findings despite Gomez's impending departure because it wanted to hold him accountable and warn other lawmakers that such conduct would not be tolerated.

Other Lawmakers Face Ethics Scrutiny

The Jimmy Gomez resignation makes him the third member of Congress to step down this year following sexual misconduct allegations. Representatives Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, and Tony Gonzales, a Republican from Texas, both resigned in April as the prospect of expulsion grew. Swalwell denied sexual assault allegations, while Gonzales acknowledged an affair with a staffer.

The committee also released separate reports concerning Republican Representatives Mike Collins and Troy Nehls, detailing findings involving improper taxpayer-funded payments and campaign finance violations, respectively.

The latest investigations come amid growing pressure on Congress to address misconduct allegations involving lawmakers and improve the transparency and speed of House ethics proceedings.