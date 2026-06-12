Selena Gomez has shut down speculation that she was taking a swipe at Taylor Swift, insisting a social media comment that sparked widespread debate was nothing more than friendly sporting banter.

The actress and singer found herself at the centre of online gossip this week after fans interpreted a remark about the New York Knicks as a subtle dig at Swift, who attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden alongside actress Mariska Hargitay on Wednesday, 10 June.

What began as a light-hearted comment quickly evolved into claims that one of pop culture's most enduring friendships was under strain.

How a Knicks Joke Turned Into Feud Rumours

The controversy started after Gomez reacted to the Knicks' dramatic 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

A longtime Spurs supporter, Gomez had posted her disappointment over the result, writing: 'So funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol.'

Selena Gomez shades celebrities who attended the Knicks game like Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Tate Mcrae



"so funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol" pic.twitter.com/FhBz3m9IIX — Selena Gomez Updates (@selgnewsg) June 11, 2026

The comment spread rapidly across social media, where some users speculated that Gomez was referring to Swift after photos emerged showing the singer celebrating the Knicks' win courtside.

Screenshots circulated on Instagram, X and TikTok, with fans debating whether Gomez had intentionally mocked her longtime friend.

The theory gained further traction when Gomez commented on an Instagram post featuring Swift and Hargitay, prompting some users to conclude there was tension between the pair.

However, Gomez says those assumptions were entirely misplaced.

Gomez Says Taylor Swift Was Never the Target

In an Instagram Story posted on Friday, 12 June, Gomez addressed the speculation directly after receiving what she described as a flood of messages from concerned fans.

She explained that her remarks were connected to the basketball game and her support for the Spurs, not to Swift personally.

'I lost but was poking fun at my opponents, my friends,' Gomez wrote, characterising the exchange as harmless teasing between people supporting rival teams.

Selena Gomez addresses the reaction to her “lol” comment under photo of Taylor Swift at the Knicks game:



“woke up and was sent so many texts. I would never insult my friends nor was it an insult. The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page. Second I bet my friends… pic.twitter.com/4cYVisJP9P — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 12, 2026

She also rejected the idea that every comment she makes should automatically be interpreted through the lens of her friendship with Swift.

In perhaps the most talked-about part of her response, Gomez reminded followers that she has friends beyond the superstar singer, pushing back against the internet's tendency to connect every aspect of her social life to Swift.

The clarification effectively undercut the feud narrative that had dominated online discussion for much of the week.

Why Fans Were So Quick to Believe It

Part of the reason the rumours gained momentum is the extraordinary visibility of Gomez and Swift's friendship.

The pair first became friends in the late 2000s while dating brothers Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas respectively. During an appearance on the Therapuss With Jake Shane podcast in August 2025, Gomez reflected on those early years and joked that the best thing either relationship produced was their friendship.

She also recalled Swift playing her the then-unreleased hit 'Love Story,' which she described as one of her earliest memories of the future pop phenomenon.

Over the years, the two have repeatedly supported each other's careers, attended major events together and publicly celebrated personal milestones.

Perhaps the clearest recent sign that their relationship remains intact came last year when Swift attended Gomez's wedding to music producer Benny Blanco. Reports later claimed that Swift and Ed Sheeran delivered speeches during the celebration, underscoring the closeness of their bond.

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Those examples sit awkwardly alongside claims that a single basketball-related Instagram comment signals a falling out.

For now, Gomez appears eager to put the matter to rest. Her explanation leaves little room for ambiguity: the Knicks joke was about sport, not Taylor Swift.

Rather than exposing cracks in one of entertainment's most closely watched friendships, the episode may say more about how quickly social media turns ordinary interactions into celebrity drama. In this case, Gomez's message was simple: not every joke is a feud, and not every friend is Taylor Swift.