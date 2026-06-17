A fast-moving vegetation fire sent emergency crews scrambling in Sparks, Nevada, on Tuesday evening as flames spread across roughly 30 acres (121,406 square metres) near a Safeway supermarket, prompting evacuation orders, power shut-offs and fears for nearby homes.

The Sparks fire, now known as the Navato Fire, broke out in the area of Geno Martini Parkway and Garda Court in the D'Andrea neighbourhood. Thick smoke billowed into the sky as firefighters raced to contain the fire before it could spread further into residential areas.

Authorities said the situation remained active late into the evening, with crews expected to remain on scene throughout the night.

Sparks Fire Breaks Out Behind Safeway

The fire was first reported behind the Safeway store in Sparks, quickly drawing a large emergency response from the Sparks Fire Department and supporting agencies.

As winds pushed flames through dry vegetation, firefighters worked to establish containment lines and prevent the blaze from reaching nearby properties. Officials later estimated the fire had grown to around 30 acres.

Sparks Fire Chief Walt White said crews were making encouraging progress despite challenging terrain in parts of the affected area.

'We'll be sitting on this all night, but it looks like crews are making good progress,' White said.

Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management joined local crews in battling the flames as smoke remained visible across sections of the city.

Authorities have not yet determined what sparked the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

Residents Told to Leave As Homes Face Threat

As conditions worsened, officials issued an evacuation order for residents living in the Vecchio Drive area east of Gino Martini Parkway.

Emergency alerts urged people in the affected zone to leave immediately as crews assessed the threat to structures. Fire officials confirmed that several homes in the area were considered at risk from the advancing flames.

Residents seeking updates were directed to official evacuation mapping services as authorities continued adjusting evacuation boundaries based on fire behaviour.

For those forced to leave their homes, an evacuation shelter was established at the Sparks Library on 12th Street. The facility was opened to provide temporary accommodation and assistance for displaced residents while emergency operations continued.

Witnesses described seeing emergency vehicles flood into the area as smoke drifted over neighbourhoods close to the fire zone.

Power Cut and Crews Prepare For Long Night

In an effort to support firefighting operations and reduce additional risks, NV Energy de-energised parts of the affected area.

The precautionary power shutdown was implemented near threatened properties as crews worked to protect homes and critical infrastructure.

Officials expressed cautious optimism that cooler evening temperatures could help slow the fire's advance. However, they warned that conditions could still change quickly, requiring continued vigilance from residents and emergency personnel.

The combination of dry vegetation, difficult terrain and nearby housing developments has made the operation particularly complex.

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By late Tuesday, firefighters appeared to be gaining the upper hand, but authorities stressed that the fire had not yet been fully contained.

Residents were urged to remain alert, follow evacuation instructions and avoid the area while crews continued their efforts.

With firefighters working through the night and emergency measures still in place, the focus remains on protecting homes, safeguarding residents and preventing the 30-acre blaze from growing into a much larger disaster.