Former MSNBC host Joy Reid accused the American news media of overlooking concerns about President Donald Trump's health, claiming he looks 'old and feeble' and 'on death's door' during a 25 November 2026 appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast.

Reid questioned why journalists who scrutinised former President Joe Biden's fitness for office had not applied the same attention to Trump. Her remarks centred on what she sees as an uneven standard in political journalism, particularly when reporting on the physical appearance, age and public performances of presidents.

Reid also challenged CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who co-authored a book examining concerns surrounding Biden's cognitive decline, asking why similar scrutiny was not being directed at the current president. The comments are allegations about media coverage and observations about Trump's appearance, not a medical assessment of his condition.

Donald Trump's Health Concerns Put Media Coverage Under Scrutiny

During the podcast conversation, Reid did not hold back when describing her impression of the president. 'Trump looks old and feeble,' she told Sharpe. 'He looks like he's on death's door.'

She then turned her attention to the press, arguing that Trump's apparent ageing and public remarks had not received the level of attention she believes they warrant.

'There's no coverage of that!' Reid said. Her criticism extended beyond television networks traditionally associated with conservative audiences. Reid argued that the broader American media landscape applies greater scrutiny to Democratic politicians, while Republican figures receive more forgiving treatment.

She also questioned how Trump's public statements are presented to audiences, claiming that his remarks are sometimes 're-edited to seem coherent'.

Why Joy Reid Brought up Jake Tapper and Joe Biden

Reid's challenge to Tapper provided the clearest indication of what she believes is missing from political reporting.

Tapper co-authored Original Sin, a 2025 book examining Biden's cognitive decline and the efforts surrounding his fitness for office. The book became part of a wider discussion about what the public had been told about the former president's condition.

Reid directly invoked that reporting when she asked, 'Where's Jake Tapper? Jake, where are you?'

Her argument was that the media's treatment of Biden should serve as a benchmark for examining Trump's age and public conduct. She questioned why the same appetite for scrutiny appeared absent when the Republican president became the subject of similar concerns.

Reid also invoked former President Barack Obama to illustrate what she considers a political double standard.

She recalled the criticism Obama received over his tan suit, a salute while holding a coffee cup and the troubled rollout of the Affordable Care Act's website. Reid argued that some of Trump's actions as president would have prompted a considerably harsher response had Obama been responsible.

She concluded that point with a blunt observation about race, saying Obama 'probably would have been impeached and convicted' before adding, 'He's black.'

Reid's comments come amid continuing public discussion about Trump's age and physical condition. The president turned 80 on 14 June 2026, making questions about presidential health particularly relevant to the political debate.

However, the White House released a medical assessment in May in which Trump's physician, Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, described him as being in 'excellent health' and 'fully fit' to perform his presidential duties. The report followed an annual examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and recorded a perfect score on a cognitive assessment.

Reid, whose MSNBC programme The ReidOut was cancelled in early 2025, now hosts The Joy Reid Show across YouTube, Substack and podcast platforms.

Her criticism also raises an uncomfortable question for the industry she once worked in. If presidential health deserves scrutiny regardless of party, why should the standard change depending on who occupies the White House?