Jude Bellingham has explained exactly what was said during his animated exchange with Lionel Messi in England's 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina, dismissing speculation that the confrontation was anything more than an on-field disagreement.

The incident, which unfolded during Wednesday's tense clash, quickly went viral as cameras captured the two stars exchanging words before Argentina booked their place in the World Cup final with a 2-1 victory.

Bellingham Reveals What Sparked Messi Exchange

The confrontation came during a heated period of the semi-final, with emotions running high as England chased a route back into the match. Television cameras showed Bellingham speaking passionately to Messi, which prompted widespread online speculation about what the two Real Madrid-linked football icons had said to each other.

Speaking after the match, Bellingham insisted the conversation centred on a refereeing decision rather than any personal issue.

'The chat with Messi? Actually, we were discussing a foul. It was nothing out of the ordinary. I'm sure everyone will blow it out of proportion and make a big deal of it, but it was nothing,' he told AS.

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The England midfielder explained that both players were defending their own perspective after a challenge during the game.

'I thought there'd been a foul earlier and he said, "What about the one they committed on me?" And I said, "You're strong enough to take it," you know what I mean?'

The clarification contradicts social media speculation suggesting Bellingham had made personal remarks towards the Argentina captain during the World Cup semi-final.

Viral Moment Fuels England vs Argentina Rivalry

The exchange immediately became one of the most talked-about moments of the England vs Argentina clash, with clips spreading rapidly across TikTok, X and Instagram. The fixture already carried added significance due to the long-running football rivalry between the two nations, dating back to memorable World Cup meetings in 1966, 1986, 1998 and 2002.

However, Bellingham suggested the conversation reflected the intensity of elite football rather than any lingering hostility.

Players from both sides regularly exchanged words throughout the semi-final as Argentina overturned England's lead before securing victory to reach Sunday's World Cup final.

Bellingham Praises Messi Despite England Heartbreak

Despite England's elimination, Bellingham was full of admiration for Messi, describing it as a privilege to share the pitch with one of football's greatest players.

'I'm on the losing side, which hurts a lot, but it's a privilege to play against one of the best,' he said.

The midfielder also apologised to England supporters after another painful World Cup exit, admitting he had hoped to help end the country's decades-long wait for another title.

'It's so heartbreaking. I wanted to be part of the England team that finally pulled it off.'

'Standing here telling the fans the same things they've probably been hearing for years and years is truly heartbreaking. I'm sorry.'

While the England vs Argentina semi-final ended in disappointment for the Three Lions, Bellingham's explanation has put to rest suggestions that his exchange with Messi was anything beyond the competitive emotions of a World Cup knockout match.