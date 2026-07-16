Giuliano Simeone is set to start for Argentina against England in Atlanta on Wednesday night, according to reports in Argentina, thrusting the 23‑year‑old forward and his famous surname into a World Cup semi‑final that could shape his career.

The leaked line‑up has Simeone in Lionel Scaloni's XI in place of Rodrigo De Paul for the last‑four clash at the 2026 tournament.

Scaloni's staff value Simeone's speed, his intensity in the press and his flexibility across both flanks or as a second striker, which matters in a side built around Lionel Messi roaming where he wants and Julián Álvarez working through central channels.

If the leak is accurate, this will be only his second appearance of the tournament, but it is not a sentimental pick.

A Tactical Gamble, Not A Romantic Nod

This Argentina is not quite the same whirlwind that won in Qatar; it is a more pragmatic, more fatigued version, asking different questions of opponents. De Paul has been important for Scaloni, a runner and all‑purpose fixer, but he also carries miles in his legs.

Bringing in Simeone signals a plan to press England's back line from the first whistle and stretch the game wide, offering direct running and sharp work in the tackle.

The news came after Argentine journalist Gastón Edul published what he called Argentina's confirmed team on X, naming Simeone in midfield ahead of De Paul, alongside Emiliano Martínez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Messi and Álvarez.

Argentina's football association has not formally announced the XI, and the report has not been independently verified.

How Simeone Fought His Way To The World Cup

Giuliano is not just 'Diego's lad', and that is the part that matters to Scaloni. Born in Rome in December 2002 while his father played for Lazio, he grew up in Argentina before moving to Madrid in 2019 to join Atlético's academy.

He came through River Plate's youth system first, then crossed to Atlético as a teenager, with loans at Real Zaragoza and Alavés shaping him in Spain's lower‑profile leagues before he broke into the first team. In 2023 he suffered a serious tibia and fibula fracture, an injury that often ends promising careers, but he returned to action.

The Simeone Name And England Rivalry

The rivalry between England and Argentina stretches back decades, but for a generation in Britain one image dominates it: David Beckham flicking a boot at Diego Simeone at France 98, and paying for it with a red card.

Diego fouled Beckham, Beckham kicked out while both were on the turf, Diego went down, and the referee produced a straight red. Ten‑man England eventually lost to Argentina on penalties in the last 16, and Beckham returned home to effigies and back‑page criticism, calling it the lowest point of his career.

That history is part of the backdrop as Giuliano walks into this semi‑final, though inside the Argentina camp the surname is shorthand for intensity and refusal to step back rather than old grievance.

Having grown up around Diego Simeone, now Atlético's head coach, Giuliano is unlikely to be unsettled by any reaction in Atlanta.

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There is a symmetry to the timing. Diego, who earned 108 caps for Argentina, has been seen in the stands throughout this World Cup, and photographs showed him smiling alongside Beckham in a VIP box in Miami during Argentina's game against Cape Verde.

Twenty‑six years after Saint‑Étienne, the two men whose clash shaped a World Cup story now sit side by side.

Whether Giuliano Simeone becomes Argentina's secret weapon against England or just another name on the team sheet will be decided over ninety minutes, maybe more, in Atlanta.