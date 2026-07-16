Mercedes-Benz Stadium surprised football fans with one of the most affordable food deals seen at a major international tournament. The live fans who attended the World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina in Atlanta were able to buy a special meal package for just $20 (£15), bucking the trend of expensive stadium concessions.

The special offer earned widespread attention on Wednesday after Mercedes-Benz Stadium confirmed a super value meal aimed to cater the World Cup semi-final crowd.

'The Mercedes-Benz Stadium fan-friendly menu just got even better. For the first time ever, we're serving all of our iconic fan-friendly favorites together at Molly B's during the World Cup Semifinal. All for $20! Everything you love. All in one place,' the stadium's official X page posted.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium fan-friendly menu just got even better.



For the first time ever, we're serving all of our iconic fan-friendly favorites together at Molly B's during the World Cup Semifinal. All for $20!



Everything you love. All in one place. pic.twitter.com/epe9968job — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) July 14, 2026

World Cup Fans Lauded Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium special bundle costs just $20. It combines several popular stadium favourites into a single purchase. Rather than buying each item separately, supporters receive a full selection of food and drink for one fixed price.

According to the promo, the package includes chicken tenders and fries as the main meal. Fans also receive nachos and pizza, giving them different options throughout the match. Hot dogs and pretzels add more familiar stadium favourites, while popcorn and a soft drink complete the offer.

The wide selection appealed to supporters looking for both value and convenience. Many travelling fans face significant costs for flights, accommodation and match tickets during the World Cup. Affordable food inside the stadium offers some welcome financial relief.

Many football aficionados praised the venue's approach to keeping matchday costs low as the announcement quickly spread across social media and sports news platforms.

'They've always had the best pricing for football games there. Makes sense for the World Cup as well,' one X user said.

'This would have cost $150 at Arrowhead Stadium during the Argentina-Switzerland quarterfinal,' another one commented.

'All of that is for $20! What a great deal. Best stadium ever,' someone raved.

Major sporting events are often criticised for high food and drink prices. Travelling supporters frequently pay premium rates for basic refreshments inside stadiums, particularly during international tournaments where demand is high.

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However, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has instead continued its long-standing fan-first pricing policy. Their strategy has previously helped the stadium build a reputation for offering affordable concessions during NFL and MLS matches. That approach has now extended to the World Cup.

Moreover, the promotion also reflects a broader effort by Mercedes-Benz Stadium to improve the spectator experience.

Argentina Edged England To Reach World Cup Final

The generous food offer accompanied a dramatic evening on the pitch. In an intense and dramatic match, Argentina secured their place in the World Cup final after defeating England.

Argentina produced another composed display to overcome England and continue their impressive run through the tournament. England created chances but were unable to find the breakthrough against a disciplined Argentine side that managed the contest effectively.

The victory sends Argentina into the final, where they will face Spain in what promises to be one of the biggest matches of the tournament. Spain reached the showpiece after an equally impressive campaign and semi-final win over France.