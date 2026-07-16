England were within minutes from a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final when Argentina produced a stunning late comeback that shattered the Three Lions' hopes and sent the reigning champions through to another title match.

In a dramatic semifinal at Atlanta Stadium on 15 July, England led for much of the second half after Anthony Gordon broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. But Argentina struck twice in the closing stages, with Enzo Fernandez equalising in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez scored the winner in stoppage time to seal a remarkable 2-1 victory. Argentina will now face Spain in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

For England, it was another heartbreaking exit. For Argentina, it was further evidence of the resilience that has defined their recent success on the world stage.

England Had One Foot in the Final

For much of the evening, England executed their game plan effectively.

The Three Lions frustrated Lionel Messi and limited Argentina's attacking opportunities during the opening hour. Their reward arrived ten minutes after halftime when Gordon found the net to give England a precious lead and ignite dreams of a first World Cup final appearance since 1966.

England's defensive structure held firm for long periods, and with the clock ticking down, they appeared to be within touching distance of a famous victory.

However, protecting a narrow lead against Argentina proved an increasingly difficult task as the defending champions pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

Messi Changes the Match

Although he did not score, Messi ultimately became the decisive figure.

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Having been contained for much of the contest, the Argentine captain began finding space in the closing stages and started influencing attacks from wider positions. His increased involvement coincided with Argentina's sustained pressure as they transformed the match's momentum.

The defending champions' pressure finally paid off in the 85th minute when Fernandez levelled the score and silenced England supporters.

Rather than settling for extra time, Argentina continued attacking. Deep into stoppage time, Messi provided another crucial contribution, helping create the opportunity that allowed substitute Lautaro Martinez to score the winning goal and complete the turnaround.

The comeback transformed a seemingly lost cause into one of the most dramatic victories of the tournament.

A Familiar Story for England

The result added another painful chapter to the long football rivalry between England and Argentina.

This was Messi's first World Cup meeting with England, but the fixture carried decades of history stretching back to previous World Cup encounters between the two nations.

England's disappointment was made even greater by how close they came to victory. After taking the lead, they spent long periods defending deeper and surrendering possession, allowing Argentina to build momentum as the match entered its final stages.

Eyes on the Final

Argentina now moves one win away from retaining the World Cup trophy and becoming back-to-back world champions.

Their semifinal victory demonstrated the qualities that have made them so difficult to eliminate: patience, belief, and the ability to deliver in decisive moments. England, meanwhile, must regroup for the third-place playoff against France after seeing their World Cup dream disappear in a matter of minutes.

For 85 minutes, England looked destined for the final. In the end, Argentina reminded the football world why champions are never beaten until the final whistle blows.