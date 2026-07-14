Read more Argentina Make Urgent Request To FIFA Before World Cup Semi-Final With England As Messi Backs Superstition Argentina Make Urgent Request To FIFA Before World Cup Semi-Final With England As Messi Backs Superstition

FIFA's decision to appoint American referee Ismail Elfath for England's World Cup semi-final against Argentina has fuelled fresh conspiracy theories among fans who already believe Lionel Messi's side have benefited from favourable calls.

Elfath has been named the on-field referee for Thursday's blockbuster semi-final between England and Argentina, placing one of the tournament's most experienced officials at the centre of one of football's fiercest rivalries.

The Moroccan-born American, 44, usually referees in Major League Soccer but has become a regular presence on the international stage. He will be assisted by Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins, with Italian official Maurizio Mariani serving as fourth official.

On paper, the appointment is not unusual. Elfath is a FIFA-listed referee with major tournament experience. Online, however, the reaction has been anything but calm.

Messi's Record Under Elfath

The reason for the backlash is Elfath's record in matches involving Messi.

Messi has reportedly never lost when Elfath has been part of the officiating team. Elfath was the fourth official during Argentina's 2022 World Cup final win over France, the night Messi finally lifted the trophy.

After Messi moved to Inter Miami, Elfath also oversaw several matches involving the Argentine star in MLS and the Leagues Cup. Those included Miami's 4-0 win over Charlotte FC, a Leagues Cup final triumph, a 3-1 victory over Nashville and a 4-1 win over New England Revolution.

Argentina Already Under Scrutiny

Elfath's appointment comes after Argentina's knockout run was already hit by complaints from opponents and supporters.

Egypt questioned the officiating after their 3-2 round-of-16 defeat, with coach Hossam Hassan saying his team had been 'treated unfairly' and suggesting officials may have wanted Messi and the defending champions to stay in the tournament.

Switzerland also left furious after their quarter-final defeat. Defender Manuel Akanji claimed 'every little thing' went against them after a controversial VAR reversal led to Breel Embolo being sent off for simulation shortly after the Swiss had equalised.

Argentina eventually won 3-1 after extra time, with Julian Alvarez scoring a superb 112th-minute strike before Lautaro Martinez sealed the result.

The controversies have led some fans to revive the nickname 'VARgentina,' accusing FIFA of protecting the tournament's biggest star.

FIFA Rejects Rigging Claims

FIFA has pushed back strongly against suggestions of bias. Chief refereeing officer Pierluigi Collina has said nobody can claim FIFA refereeing is influenced by outside pressure, stressing that match officials make honest decisions and try to do their best.

That has not stopped the online debate. For many fans, the combination of Messi, controversial VAR calls and now Elfath's appointment has created the perfect storm. Still, there is no evidence that FIFA is rigging the World Cup for Argentina or Messi.

England now enter the semi-final knowing the referee will be watched almost as closely as the players. Every foul, VAR check and yellow card will be dissected by fans already primed to see controversy.

Elfath's appointment may be defensible on experience alone, but the timing has made it explosive. In a tournament already full of refereeing arguments, England vs Argentina now begins with a conspiracy theory before a ball has even been kicked.