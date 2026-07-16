Jude Bellingham's World Cup dream ended after England's 2-1 defeat to Argentina on Wednesday, but the midfielder was still making headlines back home as dozens of lookalikes gathered in Shoreditch, east London, for a viral contest to find his closest 'twin'. The light-hearted event drew crowds and quickly gained attention online.

Not every contestant was a convincing match, but the playful competition gave fans a moment of comic relief following England's World Cup exit, with photos and videos from the event spreading across social media.

Who Won the Jude Bellingham Lookalike Contest?

Marcus Legemah, 24, took home the crown on Wednesday afternoon, unlike Bellingham, who failed to score in the semis and had to say goodbye to his second World Cup final. Legemah is a master's student at the University College London.

@betchesuk No you’re not dreaming, this actually happened today and we’ve got some full interviews coming up to prove it 🔥 Betches were front and centre at the Jude Bellingham lookalike contest hosted in Shoreditch today and what a wonderful way to spend our Wednesday afternoon 😋 #judebellingham #worldcup #lookalikecontest ♬ original sound - yshi - yshi

The Jude Bellingham wannabes were judged through applause. Legemah had the loudest applause but only a few think he looks like Bellingham, although many agree that he is handsome.

'I just saw the winner and I'm kinda gagged??? THIS MIGHT BE THE FIRST TIME AN ACTUAL LOOKALIKE WON???' one said on X (formerly Twitter). Another said on TikTok: 'He literally does look like Jude, did y'all expect an exact replica??'

Unfortunately I was unable to attend but I just saw the winner and I’m kinda gagged??? THIS MIGHT BE THE FIRST TIME AN ACTUAL LOOKALIKE WON???



also the haaland lookalike being the one to give him the prize is so aljsksjsjnd https://t.co/AoQsnRu9Kz pic.twitter.com/WUdpRnSPsk — lia 🇺🇦 ꕤ (@kvituchalia) July 15, 2026

Still, many joined the contest without a hint of Jude Bellingham on them. Social media had a field day. 'A reel of the Jude Bellingham lookalike competition came across my feed and not a single man there comes close to looking like Jude lmfaoooo,' a user said on X. 'Not one of them look like Jude, but I guess he's having fun.'

my friend went to the jude bellingham lookalike contest i’m criiiiiine pic.twitter.com/bxpluAMaTU — Zac ⚡️ (@zachaniffx) July 15, 2026

Funny enough, an Erling Haaland lookalike handed Legemah the prizes—a £1,966 ($2,659.59) Deliveroo voucher and a vinyl of The Beatles hits. The rewards are significant because the crowd usually sings The Beatles' 'Hey Jude' to Bellingham every time they win, and the amount of the voucher represents the last time England took home the World Cup trophy: 1966.

It's Not Coming Home

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Legemah had a better day than Bellingham, who still has a chance to bring home the Bronze. The England squad will head to the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens for the battle for third place against France on Saturday, 18 July.

Bellingham was on a great run in the Golden Boot race with six goals. However, he failed to score in the semifinals. Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe are ahead in the race with eight goals each.

Legemah, who was crowned the Jude Bellingham lookalike hours before the World Cup semifinals, was confident the title was coming home. He was excited to watch the game with friends, pizzas and beer.

As for his passing resemblance to the Real Madrid superstar, Legemah said he gets it more now because of the World Cup. 'Yeah, but it's normally just drunk people in the pub. More since Jude has been playing well,' he said. Legemah, though, cannot play football. 'Sadly, apart from the looks, I don't think there's much.'

There have been many lookalike contests in the US and the UK ever since the hunt for Timothée Chalamet's doppelganger was organized in October 2024 in New York City. Chalamet even crashed the event, to the surprise of the contestants. Since then, there have been lookalike contests for Dev Patel, Paul Mescal, Harry Styles, Jeremy Allen White and Zendaya.