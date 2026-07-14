Football fans around the world, especially English supporters, are looking forward to Wednesday when England will face defending champions Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals after a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway, adding another chapter to one of football's fiercest rivalries.

The showdown at Atlanta Stadium will decide who advances to the World Cup final, with England hoping to end decades of frustration against the South American giants.

Although Thomas Tuchel's side have reached the last four, questions remain over whether their performances have been convincing enough to finally overcome Argentina, whose tournament pedigree continues to command respect.

England Chase World Cup Redemption

Few international fixtures carry as much history as England vs Argentina.

Their World Cup rivalry stretches back six decades, from England's 1-0 victory on home soil in 1966 to Argentina's infamous 1986 quarter-final triumph, remembered for Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal and his remarkable solo effort moments later.

Since then, Argentina have largely held the upper hand whenever the stakes have been highest, making Wednesday's meeting another opportunity for England to rewrite an uncomfortable chapter in their football history.

Unlike previous tournaments, however, England arrive with one of the deepest squads in world football. Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and captain Harry Kane headline a team many believe has the quality to compete with any nation, even if performances throughout the tournament have rarely matched expectations.

Tuchel Wants More From England

England secured their semi-final place after fighting back to beat Norway, with Bellingham scoring the equaliser before netting the extra-time winner.

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Despite the result, Tuchel offered a surprisingly blunt assessment, describing the performance as 'lucky' and insisting his players must improve if they are to reach the final.

Bellingham responded by suggesting the England boss may not fully appreciate the difficult conditions the players had faced, while Kane admitted the team were still searching for their best football.

'We are in the semi-final of the World Cup not having played our best football,' Kane said. 'If we can find it this week, then that can be the difference between winning and losing this tournament.'

England's resilience has become a defining feature of their campaign, but Tuchel knows relying on late comebacks against Argentina could prove costly.

Argentina Bring Championship Experience

Argentina's route to the semi-finals has also been far from straightforward.

The defending champions required extra time in two knockout matches and have recovered from difficult positions to keep their title defence alive. While they have not dominated opponents in the manner many expected, their ability to manage pressure in high-stakes matches remains one of their greatest strengths.

Whether led by Lionel Messi or the next generation of stars around him, Argentina continue to combine tactical discipline with clinical finishing, qualities that have repeatedly troubled England on the biggest stage.

Experts Split On Semi-Final Outcome

Pundits remain divided over who will progress.

Former England goalkeeper David James believes Argentina's inconsistent knockout performances should encourage England, saying the Three Lions will be confident they can reach the final.

Former defender Matthew Upson called it 'the match-up everyone wants to see,' pointing to the quality across both squads, while Roy Keane questioned whether England are capable of finding another level after several unconvincing displays.

John Barnes, meanwhile, argued England's resilience has carried them this far but warned determination alone may not be enough to lift the trophy.

History may still favour Argentina, but with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on the line, England have another chance to prove this generation can finally end one of international football's longest-running rivalries