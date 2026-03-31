The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Jaden Ivey following a social media livestream in which he made anti-gay comments, sparking widespread backlash.

The decision came just hours after Ivey criticised the NBA's celebration of Pride Month, describing it as promoting 'unrighteousness.' The move ends Ivey's brief tenure with the Bulls after he played in only four games since being acquired from the Detroit Pistons last month.

Ivey's Remarks and Social Media Activity

Ivey, 24, went live on Instagram multiple times over the past week after being shut down for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. During one broadcast, he said: 'The world proclaims LGBTQ, right? They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA does, too. They show it to the world. They say, 'Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.'

As reported by ESPN, the Bulls made the decision to waive Ivey after his anti-gay comments and other social media rants, with sources telling the network the remarks were a key factor in the move.

Sources familiar with the situation told ESPN that Ivey's intensity regarding his religious beliefs had increased during his time in Chicago. Team staff reportedly found his locker room behaviour 'preachy,' and his livestreams often lasted nearly an hour, covering topics such as religion, anti-Catholic remarks, abortion, music lyrics, and his own experiences with depression.

BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are waiving Jaden Ivey after he spoke out against the NBA for promoting 'Pride Month' and unrighteousness, according to ESPN.



Ivey recently announced that he was alive in Christ.



"They proclaim Pride Month in the NBA. They show it to the world. They... pic.twitter.com/1kxiL36ygn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 30, 2026

Background and NBA Career

Ivey was drafted with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons and quickly became a central figure on the rebuilding team. Knee problems limited him to 30 games in the 2024–25 season, and he missed the first 15 games of this season. The Bulls acquired him ahead of the trade deadline last month, hoping he could contribute to their long-term plans.

On 11 Feb, Ivey last appeared for Chicago before the All-Star break. A week later, he was shut down for the season due to a sore left knee. On 19 Feb, he was a healthy scratch for the first time in his professional career and told reporters in the locker room: 'I'm not the J.I. I used to be. The old J.I. is dead. I'm alive in Christ no matter what the basketball setting is.'

Read more 'Heated Rivalry' Stars Hudson Williams & François Arnaud Tell Bigoted Fans 'We Don't Need Your Love' 'Heated Rivalry' Stars Hudson Williams & François Arnaud Tell Bigoted Fans 'We Don't Need Your Love'

Team Response and Standards

Bulls coach Billy Donovan addressed the situation before Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, emphasising team expectations. 'There is a certain level of expectations and standards that are here.

Everybody comes with their own personal experiences, right? But we have to all be professional. There has to be a high level of respect for one another, and we have to help each other and be accountable to those standards,' Donovan said.

The team had initially hoped Ivey would be a key part of its future. Because he did not reach an agreement on a contract extension with Detroit last summer, he will now enter free agency.

Public Reaction and Context

The announcement of Ivey's release has prompted debate across social media and sports media outlets. Many criticised his anti-gay comments, while others have highlighted the tension between personal religious beliefs and professional expectations in sports.

Ivey is the son of Niele Ivey, head coach of the Notre Dame women's basketball team. His social media activity, combined with his short playing time in Chicago and recent injury history, contributed to the urgency of the team's decision.

Timeline of Events Leading to Release

Ivey's recent livestreams, injury shutdown, and locker room comments all contributed to the Bulls' decision to waive him.

His remarks about Pride Month were widely reported and cited by multiple sources as a significant factor in the move. The guard is now a free agent, facing uncertainty over the next stage of his NBA career.