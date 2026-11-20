US President Donald Trump told European leaders that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to strike a deal to end the war in Ukraine, saying the Russian leader was 'ready to do the deal' in a telephone call to a Berlin meeting, according to Axios.

Trump's remarks followed his meeting with Putin in China, where he pressed Putin to advance peace negotiations. But his confidence contrasted with European officials' scepticism that Moscow would genuinely allow Europe to participate in the talks.

Trump called into the Berlin meeting on Thursday, November 19, as his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, met European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump Urges Europeans To Engage Directly With Putin

'Putin wants to end the war, he wants the deal done, he is getting tired of this,' Trump told the meeting, according to people in the room, Axios reported.

He urged German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to contact the Russian president directly. 'Friedrich, you can make a call to Putin and this will make a deal,' Trump said.

Trump added: 'Xi respects Zelensky. Putin is ready to do the deal. Zelensky can do a great deal.'

The call followed Trump's meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the summit in Shenzhen. It was not originally scheduled, but Trump wanted to discuss efforts to end the war with the Russian leader, a US official said, as per the outlet.

Witkoff and Kushner later told European leaders that Trump had pressed Putin to move forward with peace talks, saying now was the time to reach a deal, according to a European official.

Europe Will Not Be Sidelined, President Trump Says

The US envoys sought to reassure the group that Trump did not intend to reach an agreement with Putin without European involvement.

'President Trump wants to make a deal with Europe by his side. He's not looking to impose anything unilaterally,' Kushner said.

The meeting included Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Zelensky. A European official described the discussions as substantive, unlike the Shenzhen summit, which was mostly symbolic.

'We think we have good coordination between the US and Europe,' the official said, as per the outlet.

Washington wants Europe directly involved in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. US officials also want Europe to discuss a new security agreement with Russia.

Putin Signals Openness but European Doubts Remain

Putin said publicly on Thursday that he was open to allowing European countries to participate in peace talks with Ukraine.

'We understand that it is pointless to discuss security issues, including those in Europe, without them,' he said at a press conference after meeting Trump.

Putin added that Russia needed to understand what European governments were prepared to bring to negotiations. He also signalled willingness to present an updated security agreement with Europe, saying: 'Life changes, so it makes no sense to return to geopolitical realities of the 1990s.'

However, the European official said the group remained sceptical that Russia would allow Europe to participate.

After the Berlin meeting, Witkoff and Kushner met Zelensky, national security advisers from Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Poland, plus EU and NATO officials, according to the report. They coordinated ahead of another round of talks with Russia, possibly the following week.

Kushner said the US delegation would tell Russian officials that Europe had demonstrated unity and a desire for peace. 'We also will go back and relay to the Russians that we see strength and unity and commitment [in Europe], but we also see a real desire for peace,' he said.