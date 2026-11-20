Katie Zacharia is facing a California State Bar investigation into allegations that she repeatedly presented herself as a lawyer despite never being admitted to practise in the United States. The inquiry centres on her television appearances and reported legal roles.

Campaign for Accountability filed its complaint on 14 October 2026. In a letter dated 6 November, the State Bar said it was assigning the complaint to an investigator and legal adviser. The watchdog announced the letter on 19 November. The assignment confirms that the allegations are being examined, not that misconduct has been established.

Television Appearances Feature in the Complaint

Zacharia graduated from Pepperdine University's law school in 2011 but did not pass the California bar examination. She has acknowledged failing the exam and not retaking it. Licensing records cited in the complaint have not identified an admission to practise in another US jurisdiction.

The watchdog cited an October 5 appearance on The Greg Kelly Show, during which Zacharia described herself as a lawyer. It also said she had been identified as a legal professional in at least 18 Fox News appearances since March 2025. These examples underpin its allegation that she repeatedly represented herself as having professional status she did not hold.

The complaint also questions claims that Zacharia served as outside counsel to the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation. These remain allegations, not established findings about her work for either institution.

Fix California Role Raises Questions About Her Responsibilities

Another issue is Zacharia's reported role as general counsel for Fix California, a nonprofit founded by Richard Grenell. Her professional profile listed the position as full-time employment from January 2024 to March 2025.

The complaint asks the State Bar to examine whether her responsibilities involved legal advice or work requiring a licence. The title of general counsel does not, by itself, establish unauthorised practice; the duties she performed would be relevant.

Zacharia has defended describing herself as a lawyer. She said legal professionals advised that the description was appropriate because she held a law degree. She has maintained that she provided legal analysis rather than legal advice. Her representative called the allegations politically motivated, said no laws had been violated, and expressed confidence the inquiry would find no wrongdoing.

Zacharia left her White House press secretary position on 16 October, after five days. The complaint was filed two days earlier, but no connection between her departure and the investigation has been established.

What California Law Says About Unlicensed Practice

California Business and Professions Code Section 6125 prohibits practising law in the state without an active State Bar licence. Section 6126(a) makes it a misdemeanour to practise law, or to advertise or hold oneself out as practising or entitled to practise law, without authorisation.

A violation can carry up to one year in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000 (£760), or both. These are statutory penalties, not charges or sentences imposed on Zacharia.

Campaign for Accountability has asked the State Bar to refer any substantiated violations to the Ventura County District Attorney or another appropriate prosecutor. The regulator has confirmed only that the complaint was assigned for investigation. No finding has been announced, and Zacharia denies wrongdoing.