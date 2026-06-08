A brief interaction at one of Formula One's most prestigious events has put Kim Kardashian under renewed online scrutiny. The reality television star and entrepreneur found herself at the centre of a social media debate after appearing to brush off veteran broadcaster Martin Brundle during his traditional grid walk ahead of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

The moment, captured on camera and widely shared online, drew strong reactions from Formula One fans and celebrity watchers alike. While some defended Kardashian, others accused her of being dismissive towards one of motorsport's most recognisable television figures, turning a fleeting exchange into one of the weekend's most discussed moments.

Why Kim Kardashian's Martin Brundle Monaco Grand Prix Interview Sparked Debate

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Kardashian attended the Monaco Grand Prix as a guest of Ferrari and was among a host of celebrities present on the starting grid before the race. During his pre-race grid walk, Brundle approached Kardashian and attempted to speak with her as she made her way through the crowded paddock area with her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Video footage circulating on social media showed Brundle introducing himself and asking Kardashian, 'How are you today?' The television personality turned her attention to someone else who spoke to her. But Brundle continued his attempt to talk to the SKIMS founder, saying, 'Normally, people will have a quick chat with us. Are you enjoying F1?' Kardashian appeared to wave before moving on without responding to Brundle's questions.

Brundle's grid walks have become a staple of Formula One broadcasts, with the veteran reporter frequently approaching celebrities, athletes and team principals for impromptu interviews moments before races begin. While some guests engage with him, others decline interviews due to time constraints, security concerns or unfamiliarity with the broadcaster.

Kardashian seemingly ignored the British former Formula 1 racing driver, quickly gaining traction online after clips of the encounter were reposted across multiple social media platforms. Many of the reactions were critical of the 'Kardashians' star.

Martin: Kim, Martin Brundle, Sky F1. How, how are you today? [...] Are you enjoying F1?



Kim: 🤔⁉️❓️❔️🤨



😂😂😂😂 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/KZTqa63erM — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) June 7, 2026

Social Media Users Criticised Kim Kardashian After Monaco Encounter

The reaction online was swift, with many viewers criticising Kardashian's apparent lack of engagement with Brundle. Several users described the interaction as disrespectful, arguing that Brundle is a well-known figure within Formula One and deserved a response.

'How rude was Kim Kardashian? Brundle there to ask questions and she looks at some dude to see if Brundle was worth talking to. Poor,' one commented. Another added, 'Where's the respect...' noting that Brundle 'got more right to be on the grid' than the aspiring lawyer.

Others suggested Kardashian may not have recognised him or understood the significance of the grid walk tradition. Some claimed she was probably unaware of what was happening because she isn't knowledgeable about F1 to begin with.

Some also defended Kardashian, with one saying, 'She wasn't rude at all. She smiled and waved.' The same netizen added that Brundle usually doesn't interview the drivers' partners and is 'only entitled to interview team invited guests pre-race.' Another wrote, 'Martin is such [an] entitled little man. Nobody is obliged to speak to him.'

The clip continued to spread throughout race weekend, generating thousands of reactions and renewing discussion about celebrity appearances at Formula One events.

How rude was Kim Kardashian? Brundle there to ask questions and she looks at some dude to see if Brundle was worth talking to. Poor. #F1 #Monaco — Warren Haughton (@WarrenHaughton) June 7, 2026

She wasn’t rude at all. She smiled and waved. Brundle does not usually interview the partners of drivers and is only entitled to interview team invited guests pre race. — Burtburt (@Burtburt13) June 7, 2026

Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton Romance

The attention surrounding Kardashian's appearance was amplified by her ongoing romance with Formula One star Lewis Hamilton. Days before the event, she hard-launched their relationship by sharing a clip of them biking on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian recording Lewis Hamilton on the podium in Monaco ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4wJv7wLIX7 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 7, 2026

Speculation about a possible romance first emerged in 2024 when the pair were spotted together on several occasions, including high-profile social outings. Since then, Kardashian and Hamilton have continued to attract public attention whenever they appear at the same events.

Among their recent sightings was a Broadway outing in New York where they watched 'The Fear of 13,' per Vogue. They were also seen together at Coachella in April. Additionally, Kardashian appeared on one of Lewis' Instagram videos during their Japan trip in March.

Hamilton remains one of Formula One's global stars. The seven-time world champion has built a following that extends far beyond motorsport, making his romance with Kardashian a subject of ongoing public interest.

Although the Monaco controversy centred on only a few seconds of footage, it showed how quickly celebrity moments can dominate online conversation, particularly when they involve one of Formula One's established broadcasters and one of entertainment's most recognisable figures.