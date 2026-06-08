Kim Kardashian was accused of 'rude' and 'obnoxious' behaviour at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday 7 June, after apparently blanking veteran Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle on live television while she attended the race to support new boyfriend Lewis Hamilton.

The Sky Sports presenter's pre-race 'grid walk' has become a minor sport in itself. Brundle weaves through drivers, engineers and celebrities on the starting grid, grabbing brief interviews in the loud, chaotic minutes before lights out.

Over the years he has chatted to everyone from royalty to rappers, and fallen foul of the occasional security guard. His run-in with Kim Kardashian, however, landed differently with many F1 fans who were already wary of the reality star's growing presence in the paddock.

Kim, 45, was on the grid in Monte Carlo with her sister Khloé Kardashian, 41, both dressed in matching cream looks as they waited for the race to begin. The sisters had arrived in Monaco days earlier by boat with friend Simon Huck, with cameras trained on them almost constantly. According to footage broadcast on Sky and quickly reposted online, Brundle approached Kim as he has done with countless guests.

'How are you today?' he asked, trying to catch her eye amid the crush of people and cameras.

Kim did not respond. Brundle tried again, asking, 'Are you enjoying Formula 1?' She continued looking away, moving along the grid as if he were not there.

Martin: Kim, Martin Brundle, Sky F1. How, how are you today? [...] Are you enjoying F1?



Kim: 🤔⁉️❓️❔️🤨



😂😂😂😂 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/KZTqa63erM — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) June 7, 2026

Moments later, as someone jostled him in the crowd, Brundle was heard telling a nearby figure, 'Don't push me mate, I'm nearly famous.' It was a wry, familiar line from a broadcaster who has spent decades in the sport, but viewers were far less amused by what they saw as a snub from one of the most recognisable women on the planet.

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The clip raced around X, formerly Twitter, within hours. Many users took aim at the way Kim appeared to handle the exchange, and a few went further, questioning why she was on the grid at all.

'A reality TV chick who thinks she's more relevant at an F1 race than Martin Brundle. Delusional,' one viewer wrote, in a post that was liked and shared thousands of times.

Another user called her a 'talentless muppet' and referenced her early sex tape, adding that she 'thinks she's better than everyone.' Several fans complained that celebrities like Kim Kardashian showed 'no respect toward the sport' and were turning the pre-race grid into a red carpet.

'She was very rude not to even acknowledge him,' another fan posted. 'Such obnoxious behaviour. These celebs think they are medieval royalty and people shouldn't even meet their eyes let alone have the gall to speak to them. Clowns.'

Kim did not offer any on-air response, and at the time of writing there has been no public comment from her team about the incident or the criticism that followed. Nothing is confirmed about her view of the episode, so any speculation about her intentions should be taken with a grain of salt.

Kim Kardashian blasted by Formula 1 fans as ‘rude’ after ignoring famed F1 reporter Martin Brundle before her security guards push him away.



“Kim, Martin Brundle Sky F1 how are you today?…Urh you don’t need to push me mate!” pic.twitter.com/4W0UfGdeDB — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 7, 2026

The reaction, however, shows how touchy some F1 supporters have become about celebrity culture on the grid. Brundle himself has history here. In 2021 he clashed on camera with a security guard who tried to block him from speaking to rapper Megan Thee Stallion. That confrontation led to the now-famous 'no grid walk rules' comment, and to Formula 1 clarifying that celebrities should be made aware of interview expectations.

The latest flashpoint comes just as Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship is moving out of the rumour column and into something closer to public fact. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians and All's Fair star was in Monaco specifically to watch Hamilton, 41, race for Ferrari, according to OK!

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On race day in Monaco, Kim embraced full star power. She wore oversized purple sunglasses and a tight ivory dress, her dark hair pulled into a high, polished bun and lips glossed in pink, sharply lined in brown. Khloé opted for a shorter, sleeveless cream dress that echoed her sister's outfit.

To some in the paddock, celebrities like Kim Kardashian are simply part of the modern F1 ecosystem, which now sells itself as a global lifestyle spectacle as much as a sporting championship. To others, the contrast between Brundle, a former driver and long-time analyst, and a guest who would not meet his questions felt like a neat encapsulation of the sport's cultural collision.

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Sky Sports has not issued any formal statement on the exchange. Neither has Formula 1 or Ferrari. There is no indication that the clip will lead to any change in access rules on the grid, and for now the backlash remains confined to social media and fan forums, where interpretations of the same 20-second video can differ wildly.

Whether Kim will adjust how she engages with F1 media, particularly as her relationship with Lewis Hamilton becomes more visible at races around the world, is an open question. For audiences watching at home, the grid walk remains what it has always been, a slightly chaotic, occasionally awkward, and sometimes revealing snapshot of who really wants to be there and who would rather glide through untouched.